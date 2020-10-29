Airport Boost Aerospace Dreams with St Comgall’s Primary School

Primary 2 pupils at St Comgall’s school in Antrim are flying high with a special book delivery from Belfast International Airport.

Thanks to the airport’s charity partnership with BookTrust NI, which encourages the benefits of reading, pupils have been able to escape into the world of Aerospace with the popular book ‘Astro Girl’ by Ken Wilson-Max.

St Comgall’s have received over 80 books as well as an outside story telling session to help raise awareness around the importance of reading for pleasure within the school and local community.

To highlight the world of women in Aerospace, BookTrust has developed a list of books, with female lead characters, based on aviation, space travel and invention. Belfast International Airport is committed to championing women and diversity in STEM careers and will continue to cultivate relationships with local partners in the community.

Jaclyn Coulter Belfast International Airport says: “We are thrilled to work with BookTrust on this initiative to highlight the importance of reading and develop a range of language, communication and listening skills.

“Reading is more important than ever, especially during lockdown, when many communities are feeling isolated. BookTrust have been doing a fantastic job in recent months during the pandemic. Whilst normal every day activities and social interactions might limited, they have ensured that reading brings families and imaginations together.

“We hope that ‘Astro Girl’ will inspire a future generation of female leaders in the STEM sector and believe that our contribution will help increase educational outcomes for children in our local area.

Liz Canning, Head of BookTrust Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Belfast International Airport to get books into the hands of local school children.

“Reading, and shared reading not only enables children to escape to fantasy worlds; it also supports language development, communication skills and confidence and can be hugely reassuring in a world that for many is now very challenging.

“We hope that ‘Astro Girl’ will encourage pupils at St Comgall’s to reach for the stars.”

Jim Matthews, Principal, St. Comgall’s Primary School, said: “As a school who places such high value on reading and STEM subjects with the children, we were delighted to be involved in this initiative. We thank BookTrust NI and The team at the International Airport (Our Business in the Community Partner) for making the delivery of these books for the children possible. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if by reading Astro Girl, our children may be inspired to become an engineer, pilot, scientist or even an Astronaut!! Aim for the stars, anything is possible!”