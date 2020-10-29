Diaceutics launches world’s first Diagnostic Network for Precision Medicine

Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the launch of DXRX – The Diagnostic Network® which has been designed to accelerate the end-to-end development and commercialisation of precision medicine diagnostics by reducing time to peak biomarker test adoption for cancer testing from years to months. As a solution to today’s broken testing ecosystem, DXRX brings together stakeholders from across the industry to collaborate in a vibrant marketplace to solve real-world testing issues in a secure, standardised way for patients.

DXRX integrates a pipeline of global diagnostic testing data into one secure platform providing access to transparent, real-time reporting on diagnostic utilisation at a local level across multiple therapeutic areas.

Early collaborations between pharma, labs and diagnostic companies are live on the platform’s marketplace with 38 Laboratories and Diagnostic Companies onboarded from across EU, Asia and the US. These collaborations are designed to improve test standardisation, reimbursement, regulatory support and External Quality Assessment (EQA). Collaborators today include Synlab, PathGroup (US), SRL Diagnostics (Asia), Fundación Jimenez Díaz, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Istituto Nazionale Tumori Regina Elena Roma and Diatech Pharmacogenetics (EU). Two global pharmaceutical clients are also piloting the technology.

The platform enables pharma clients to monitor and enhance test quality at local level to increase return on investment across multiple brands, and leverage a broad network of local partnership opportunities to implement best-in-class testing for their precision medicine portfolios. DXRX also enables clients to outsource the end-to-end diagnostic development and commercialisation process from biomarker discovery to in-market test availability in order to reduce time to market for new therapies.

Furthermore, DXRX also provides users access to a global expert advisory panel of key opinion leaders from the areas of oncology, including lung cancer research and colorectal research; pathology, including tissue pathology and uropathology; molecular diagnostics; digital image analysis; telemedicine and informatics; external quality assessment (EQA); and FDA-expertise.

The end-to-end service offering provided by DXRX is enabled by a growing network of industry leading service providers in 51 countries. They cover precision medicine diagnostics to deliver implementation services such as test standardisation, reimbursement, regulatory support and External Quality Assessment (EQA). Recent partnerships include Histocyte Laboratories, Targos Molecular Pathology, EMQN CIC, CPQA-ACP, NordiQC and UKNEQAS ICC & ISH.

An example of a recent collaboration to go live on the platform brings together multiple users to improve the reimbursement model for PD-L1 testing in the US. The desired outcome of this collaboration is to establish a more equitable level of reimbursement for PD-L1 testing through the assignment of a reimbursement coding specific to the biomarker. Data published in Diaceutics’ latest PM Readiness Report reveals that, although PD-L1 has a test adoption rate of 80% for NSCLC, hurdles such as reimbursement which are inadequately addressed at launch planning stage have resulted in a time to test adoption of up to 4 years and only 50% of patients getting the right treatment at the right time, which is an industry red flag needing to be urgently addressed for patients.

Head of Global Marketing at Diaceutics, Sarah Colgan said, “As we see exponential growth in the number of precision medicine therapies coming to market, our pipeline of global diagnostic testing data points to a growing number of hurdles in the testing ecosystem. We need to urgently address these with a better model. The opportunity for collaboration to address these testing hurdles for patients can only be addressed by a transformational solution which is global, digital, and scalable and that is why DXRX has been launched.

“The fact that it can take years for a biomarker test to reach optimal adoption – as is the case with PD-L1 today – is unacceptable for patients. DXRX has been purpose built to accelerate time to peak therapy prescription by reducing that lag time from years to just months. The testing hurdles in PD-L1 are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the opportunities for collaboration around biomarker testing hurdles which DXRX has been designed to enable.

“We believe that DXRX sets a new industry standard for precision medicine which, until today, has been reliant upon a business model entirely unfit for purpose. It’s exciting to see a network of early collaborators across the industry already discovering the vibrant Marketplace and we look forward to the successful outcomes of these collaborations and others already in the pipeline.

“There is a better way to get every patient the treatment they deserve. We believe that DXRX is that way. As we launch the platform today, we invite all stakeholders in the industry to take their seat at the table as early collaborators in what promises to be an entirely new era for precision medicine.”

Markus Eckstein, MD, University Hospital Erlangen and DXRX Network Advisor said, “It has been clear for some time that our collective approach to precision testing needed a radically new model. Some 25 years since the first true precision therapies arrived, we are still too siloed in the way we are helping patients get access to the right test at the right time. DXRX data and expert guided collaborations can practically unite us in eliminating those access barriers for patients and help us to further move precision oncology forward.”

For more information on DXRX – The Diagnostic Network® go to www.diaceutics.com