Created by Milwaukee, One Key is a revolutionary technology. It is incorporated into all of the brands equipment and power tools. Part software and part hardware, it is designed to be used with future smart tools introduced by Milwaukee.

Here, we’ll look at 4 One Key features that will help all trades people in the future.

Tool tracking

One of the most useful features of the technology is tool tracking. As a tradesperson, you’ll know how frustrating it can be when tools go missing. The chances of finding them on a large site are low, causing potential delays with the work. With the One Key tool tracking feature you can quickly find lost tools.

The feature enables you to see the tool’s last known location. It uses an app which should be installed by all workers on site. Any devices using the app will be able to track the tool, pinging its location.

Inventory management

Another useful feature of the technology is it can help you to keep track of your inventory. This is an important factor that all businesses need to pay attention to. However, it is particular important for tradesmen as if they run low on tools, it could significantly hold the job up.

Even if your tools aren’t all on the same job site, the inventory management tool can help you to see exactly how many you have in stock. This allows you to better manage the tools, ensuring you can find them quickly, or order more when needed.

Tool security

Never worry about your tools being stolen again thanks to One Key’s tool security feature. You can use the tool lock-out feature to stop others from using them. If the tools are stolen, you can ensure they cannot be used by sending a remote command to switch them off.

If your device goes within range of the tool, you’ll also be able to find it. This enhanced tool security is an excellent benefit which could save you a lot of time and money.

Tool Control

Finally, another useful feature is tool control. This allows you to configure the tools for each job. You can wirelessly sync drills to program custom speeds. You can also control the torque.

These are just 4 unique features of One Key. One of the most innovative technologies in the sector, it can deliver a lot of benefits to tradesmen. Whether you are looking to better secure your tools or achieve the best results, One Key can help. There are a lot of Milwaukee tools which work alongside the technology. Browse the full range today to see which tools could best improve your business.