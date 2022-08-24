Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park placed on the market for £57m

Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park in Craigavon has been brought to the market in a joint sale by Savills and CBRE NI in what will potentially be the largest commercial real estate investment sale in Northern Ireland in 2022.

The shopping centre and retail park boasts a purpose-built, enclosed mall shopping centre with an adjacent open consented retail park and is priced at £57m.

The property, which comprises more than 30 acres across the retail park and 50 commercial units in the shopping centre, is the dominant retail scheme within the wider urban area of Craigavon.

Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park

Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most prominent retailers, and the recent anchor letting secured to Primark will only continue to enhance its retailing appeal, with other complimentary retailers including Boots, Home Bargains, Superdrug and Dunnes Stores in the shopping centre, as well as Homebase, Matalan, Next and Currys/PC World in the retail park.

Commercial real estate agencies CBRE NI and Savills are acting as joint agents on the sale of the property.

Andrew Coggins, Senior Director at CBRE NI, commented: “Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park is a very exciting asset to bring to the market in Northern Ireland, and is currently the largest investment asset to come to the market in Northern Ireland to date this year.”

Ben Turtle, Director at Savills, added: “The scheme is fully let to a number of well-known and prominent tenants, so we anticipate that there will be strong investor interest in this investment opportunity.”