Rumour Mill shortlisted for ten CIPR Awards

Lisburn-based communications agency, Rumour Mill Creative Communications, has been shortlisted in nine 2022 CIPR PRide Awards campaign categories and one individual award. The awards recognise the best PR teams and campaigns in nine of the UK’s regions.

The agency has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Use of Content,’ ‘Best Use of Digital & Social Media,’ ‘Best Use of Media Relations,’ ‘Regional Campaign of the Year,’ ‘Integrated Campaign of the Year,’ ‘Not-for-Profit Campaign of the Year’ and ‘Low Budget Campaign of the Year’ campaign categories.

Client Manager, Ciaran Mullan, has been shortlisted for ‘Outstanding Young Communicator of the Year.’ He has been with the agency for over five years, progressing through the ranks, and currently leads on all digital and social media client accounts.

Rumour Mill was recognised for its work throughout 2021/22 with clients including Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland. The agency was shortlisted twice in the ‘Best Use of Content’ and ‘Integrated Campaign of the Year’ categories.

Commenting on the nominations, Samantha Livingstone, Managing Director at Rumour Mill Creative Communications said, “It is an honour to be recognised in so many categories for this year’s PRide awards. Being shortlisted for ten awards by such a prestigious industry body is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, who bring a collective 36 years’ experience to the table. It also demonstrates that, despite the impact of Covid, we have been able to remain creative and continue to produce work that supports our clients’ objectives”

“I am also thrilled that Ciaran has been shortlisted, as he has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth. We are dedicated to supporting our employees’ career development and it is a pleasure to see him receive this recognition.”

“We would like to congratulate our industry peers who have also been shortlisted and wish them luck ahead of October’s announcement of the finalists.”

A leading award-winning communications agency based in Lisburn, Rumour Mill delivers public relations, social media, digital marketing, and content creation to clients across the UK, island of Ireland and further afield. The agency has a broad industry experience and works with clients across a range of sectors including food and hospitality, tourism, fashion, FMCG, arts, property, not-for-profit and education.

The 2022 CIPR PRide Awards winners will be announced in October.

