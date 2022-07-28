Stena Line sets sail with Belfast Pride Parade

As part of Stena Line’s ongoing commitment to providing a sustainable inclusive working environment for all, the Swedish ferry company will be making its debut in this year’s Belfast Pride Parade being held on Sat 30th July. A specially commissioned float has been constructed to transport members of the company’s crews from across its Irish Sea routes as the parade journeys its way through the centre of Belfast.

The float consists of a replica Stena Line ferry, complete with a sound system and DJ booth on the ‘Bridge’ and travels to Belfast having made a very successful debut in London’s recent Pride Parade.

Stena Line’s main message for Pride is if you want to make big waves, you need All Aboard and it reinforces the company’s commitment to be welcoming and caring to everyone. All Aboard is at the heart of developing and maintaining a culture that is free from harassment; that welcomes everyone no matter who they are, where they are from, or how they live their lives. So, the message is clear: ‘equality for everyone at Stena Line’.

“We have been flying the Pride flag on all our vessels and in our ports and terminals. We are delighted to build on the success we had at Pride in London by joining and supporting the Belfast Pride parade for the first time. So, it literally is a case of All Aboard for Belfast Pride in 2022.” says Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director (Irish Sea).

Belfast Pride Parade

The Parade starts at 1pm on Donegal Quay and winds its way through the city centre via the Albert Clock, on to City Hall, and finishes at Victoria Street. More details on Belfast Pride in can be found at Belfast Pride Parade 2022 – Belfast Pride.

To get a preview of what is in store for Belfast check out this clip of Stena Line’s float at the Pride In London Parade 2022.