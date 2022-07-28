4 Online Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Newly Opened E-Commerce Website

Opening an online store can be a daunting task. There are so many things to do, and it can feel like you’re juggling a million balls at once. For example, suppose you’ve started an e-commerce casual shoe website. In that case, you’ll need to design and launch your website, create and source products, develop marketing and advertising campaigns, fulfil orders, and provide excellent customer service – all while trying to grow your business. The good news is that you can do several things to market your newly opened e-commerce website and start growing your business. This article will share four online marketing strategies expert marketers use to grow their e-commerce stores. Take a look.

Create an Audience Persona

An audience persona is a semi-fictional presentation of your ideal buyer. It considers age, gender, location, interests, and pain points. Understanding your buyer persona helps you market your products or services in a way that appeals to them.

Here’s how to create a audience persona:

Step 1: List out who your target audience is.

Step 2: Research and find out as much as possible about them. You can use surveys, interviews, and social media to gather data.

Step 3: Compile all the information into a single document once you have all the information.

Some of the things you should include in your buyer persona are:

Age

Gender

Location

Income level

Education level

Occupation

Interests

Pain points

Research Your Competitors

A thorough competitor research will help you understand the market landscape and give you ideas on positioning your brand. When you research your competitors, pay attention to their pricing, product offerings, target audience, marketing strategies, and any unique selling points (USPs) they have. This will help you develop a competitive edge for your business. Follow this 3-step process.

Start by visiting their websites and looking at their products and services.

Then, check out their social media accounts to see what kind of content they share and how they engage with their audience.

Finally, sign up for their email newsletters to see what messaging they use.

Optimize Your Website for Search Engines

One of the best ways to drive traffic to your newly opened e-commerce website is to optimize it for search engines like Google. This process, known as search engine optimization (SEO), helps your website rank higher in search results when people are looking for products or services like yours.

Here are a few SEO tips to get you started:

Choose the right keywords: Identify the words and phrases people use to find products or services like yours. You can use tools like Google’s Keyword Planner and Ubersuggest to find relevant keywords.

Include keywords in your content: Once you have a list of keywords, include them in your website copy, product descriptions, blog posts, etc. But don’t overdo it – use them in a way that sounds natural and flows well.

Optimize your website for mobile: More and more people are using their smartphones to shop online. So it’s important to ensure your website is optimized for mobile devices. This means having a responsive design, fast loading speed, and easy navigation.

You can also consider hiring a digital marketing agency Leeds to help you with your SEO efforts.

Use Social Media

Social media is a powerful marketing tool that can help you reach a larger audience and drive traffic to your e-commerce store. And the best part is, it’s relatively inexpensive to get started. Start by creating profiles on the social media platforms on which your target audience is most active and focus on creating high-quality content relevant to them.

Final Word

Implement these strategies and see how they work for you. Remember to track your progress and results so you can fine-tune your approach along the way.