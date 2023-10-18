Quadruple success for high flying Jet2holidays and Jet2.com at NI Travel & Tourism Awards

Jet2holidays and Jet2.com were flying high at the 31st annual Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards on Friday night (Friday 13th October), soaring off with no fewer than FOUR awards at a glitzy ceremony in the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle, County Down.

Guests and VIPs across many sectors attended the annual travel industry ‘Oscars’, hosted by actor Martin McCann from the BBC hit series ‘Blue Lights’, and once again Jet2.com and Jet2holidays were big winners on the night.

Having earlier this month launched their biggest ever Summer Sun programme for 2025, with 21 sunshine destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport, the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, scooped the coveted Best Tour Operator to Europe award for the eighth consecutive time.

Adding to its growing awards collection, Jet2holidays also picked up the Best Travel Internet Booking System accolade.

A hat-trick of awards for Jet2holidays was completed when the company’s Director of Travel Agent Relationships, Alan Cross, became the 11th person to be awarded a place on NI Travel & Tourism’s prestigious Roll of Honour, in recognition of his 45 years in the travel industry and the support he has shown independent travel agency partners in Northern Ireland during that time.

As if that wasn’t enough, a hugely successful evening was capped off when Jet2.com won Best Airline to Europe for the fifth time running.

“We are enormously proud to receive this recognition from the Northern Ireland travel industry once again,” said Alan Cross, Director of Travel Agent Relationships at Jet2holidays.

“We remain wholeheartedly committed to working in partnership with independent travel agents in Northern Ireland and supporting them with everything they need. These awards clearly demonstrate that our Partners2Success approach to working with independent travel agency partners, combined with our fantastic product, is a winning formula.

“We are always listening to our agency partners and having told us that their customers were wanting to book ahead and secure their Summer 25 holidays, we have given them exactly that and responded by putting an unrivalled programme on sale from Belfast International Airport.

“That strategy to working in partnership has clearly worked, and we are proud and grateful that our agency partners have chosen us as their winners. We want to reassure our brilliant independent travel agency partners, that we will continue working extremely hard to help them capitalise on the demand we are seeing for holidays, so that they can increase sales and successfully grow their businesses.

“On a personal note, I cannot tell you how honoured I am to be added to the NI Travel & Tourism Industry’s Roll of Honour. I have worked in the travel industry for more than 45 years and have seen so many great names pick up this award over the years. To have my name added to this list is truly humbling and I am so very, very grateful.”