New Green Health Map for West Belfast Launched 

A new green health map has been launched in west Belfast. The map, created by Belfast Healthy Cities and in partnership with West Belfast Partnership Board, aims to promote green, healthy living in the area.

Encouraging the local community to use green spaces, the map includes Falls Park, Bog Meadows and Dunville Park for active travel, enjoying nature and socialising.

The handy map which is available at www.bit.ly/greenwestmap includes the location of nature reserves, playparks, sports facilities and the ‘Take 5 Benches’ which encourage people to take five minutes and look after their mental health.

Joan Devlin, Chief Executive, Belfast Healthy Cities, said: “It is fantastic to see the range of stakeholders wanting to use the Green Health Map. We hope this will be a valuable resource that supports people to understand the benefits of using green spaces for improved health and wellbeing and increases walking in the local area. This was a product of partnership working with West Belfast Partnership Board and we are grateful for their support in developing the Green Health Map.”

Terry Quinn, Strategic Health and Wellbeing Coordinator at West Belfast Partnership Board commented: “We are delighted to launch the map alongside Belfast Healthy Cities. The initiative is part of Healthy Cities ‘greening the city’ plan that engages communities in the design, delivery, and use of green space to improve physical and mental health. We want to develop health and wellbeing physical infrastructure within west Belfast.

Alongside the launch of the map, West Belfast Partnership opened submissions for their annual community environment awards.

The awards celebrate the work of local communities who have strived to improve, protect, and enhance west Belfast’s physical and natural environment.

To find out more about the Green Health Map visit www.bit.ly/greenwestmap