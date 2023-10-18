Ireland’s infrastructure development in doubt without investment in engineering skills pipeline

Infrastructure development has been much discussed recently as the public and business communities seek out modern, fit-for-purpose systems capable of supporting population and business growth well into the future, writes Brian Thompson, Managing Director at OutForm Consulting Ltd, a business transformation consultancy specialising in the infrastructure sector

The Irish Government is looking towards 2030 in its renewed National Development Plan, a €165 billion project pipeline to develop Irish infrastructure with major works including the Dublin MetroLink, Celtic Interconnector to link electricity transmissions between France and east Cork and Eastern and Midlands region Water Supply project.

July also brought the publication of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, a £31 billion plan to transform Ireland’s railway network in three phases, with ambitions to decarbonise the railways through electrification, battery electric trains and hydrogen powered trains.

A sustainable funding model will of course be vital to see this project through its predicted 25 years, however without a new generation of engineers, the implementation of the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, or the successful delivery of any major infrastructure project for that matter, is doubtful.

Supporting everything from housing development to flood defences to broadband development, engineers are integral to the completion of all major infrastructure projects. With many varied disciplines, it is a profession that provides solutions to many societal problems, yet the industry has a worrying skills shortage that could potentially undermine capital investment projects for years to come.

According to Engineers Ireland, an estimated 8,000 engineering jobs will be created in Ireland this year, with 72% of the organisation’s members expressing major concern about the shortage of skilled professionals to fill them. In the UK, some 25% of all job postings are in engineering and technology, and if growth continues there will be 173,000 new roles available by 2023.

We see symptoms of the talent shortage right across Ireland and the UK with projects from the National Children’s Hospital in Dublin to the stalled redevelopment of London’s Euston Station in need of both significant funding and a labour boost to reach completion.

Improved collaboration between education and industry is a vitally important step to addressing this shortage and achieving a more diverse, future-ready profession. Initiatives such as the NI Water Apprentice Academy, which trains young people in Civil Engineering, Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, Cyber Security and Water Utilities, and the Irish Water Graduate Development Programme which trains graduates right across the business are two examples of training programmes already directly aligned with industry needs.

Expanding this approach more widely and promoting research partnerships further will bridge the gap between academia and employers and ultimately help build the practical skills sought out by employers.

Though the field of engineering has been making efforts to promote gender diversity, it remains male dominated in certain specialisms. Addressing the lack of diversity in the immediate term is vital and can be achieved by actively encouraging young females to explore and engage with STEM subjects through targeted outreach programs, workshops, and events that showcase the exciting possibilities of engineering

An industry that is vital to the modernisation of society, engineering requires an agile, adaptable workforce. Technology and trends are rapidly evolving; therefore continuous professional development is essential to equip engineers with the skills and knowledge required, particularly in the digital and ESG areas. Investing in lifelong learning opportunities is the responsibility of employers right across the sector, to ensure their organisation and the industry is equipped to meet future needs.

As a leading consulting and digital transformation partner specialising in the infrastructure sector, we see the engineering skills shortage becoming a major concern across the industry. The sector faces substantial challenges, from ageing infrastructure and the need to meet environmental standards to embracing technological advancements that boost productivity and satisfy increasing customer and regulatory demands.

Addressing these challenges is fundamental to the growth of our infrastructure capabilities for the future. The industry can no longer shy away from its responsibility to promote and support diversity, collaborate with the education sector, and invest in the expertise of its workforce.