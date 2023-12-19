Power NI Becomes the Newest Member of Institute of Customer Service

Power NI has joined the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) in a further sign of its commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer care.

Power NI says the decision to become an ICS member represents the next step in its mission to ensure fair, inclusive and industry leading services for both its private and business customers.

An independent professional organisation, the Institute of Customer Service is dedicated to collaborating with businesses to enhance their performance and elevate the quality of customers’ experiences.

Commenting on Power NI’s membership with ICS, William Steele, Head of Customer Solutions, said: “Our customers underpin everything we do at Power NI, and this membership is the next step in helping us ensure we are providing the highest standard of inclusive support to all.

“We already work closely with organisations like the Now Group, Plain Numbers and Plain English to help us provide inclusive services, and we are committed to ensuring that we continue this journey.

“Through this new membership, Power NI is enhancing its commitment to customer satisfaction and inclusivity. The company’s dedication to service excellence, as demonstrated through recent initiatives, is a testament to its mission to be at the forefront of customer service innovation,” William added.