McDonald’s Sprucefield celebrates 30th Birthday

One of Northern Ireland’s oldest McDonald’s restaurants has celebrated its milestone 30th birthday.

Franchisee John McCollum and his team at McDonald’s Sprucefield recently marked the pearl anniversary of the opening of the restaurant on 13 December 1993 – only the fourth restaurant in Northern Ireland at the time.

Opening with just 75 members of staff, the restaurant now employees over 200 local people, with fulltime and parttime positions ranging from crew member to managerial posts.

The longest serving member of the team is Sonia Dunsmore, with 25 years’ service at McDonald’s Sprucefield.

Other long serving employees include Codie Tarroza, Jennifer Garbin and Jocelyn Buej – each with 19 years’ service – and Doralyn Mercado (16 years) and Karen Kelly (14 years). Aaron Hughes commenced his 29-year career in McDonald’s at Sprucefield in July 1994 and went on to serve in a number of other restaurants before returning to the Sprucefield restaurant as Business Manager in 2021.

During the past 30 years, the restaurant has had a number of major upgrades, including several re-images, the development of its dual-lane drive-thru as well as introducing digital kiosks, table ordering and McDelivery.

John McCollum said: “The restaurant looked very different when we first opened in 1993, with 20 till points and coffee served from a simple glass pot, and how we served our customer was completely different.

“Over the past three decades we have continually invested in upgrading and improving the restaurant, introducing new technology and innovations through McDonald’s programmes such as ‘Experience of the Future’ and ‘Convenience of the Future’ – all aimed at enhancing our customer journey and crew experience.

“In parallel with these ongoing changes, though, much has remained constant – not least our loyal customer base, made up of both local stalwarts and commuters who have visited the restaurant often several times a week for the past 30 years and have very much become part of ‘the McFamily’ here at Sprucefield.

“Our focus on serving excellent, high-quality food made from locally sourced produce also remains a constant, thanks to longstanding relationships with superb supply chain partners such as Kerry Group, Moy Park and Dawn Meats.”

The Sprucefield team’s commitment to serving the local community in Lisburn and the wider area has remained an “overarching focus” for the restaurant since 1993, according to John.

“We take huge pride in the longstanding relationships we have forged and nurtured with local schools, community groups and grassroots sports organisations such as the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior Football League,” he said. “We are proud to support and encourage them across the year, celebrating their achievements and all that they do to impact so positively on the lives of children and adults in the local area.”

Paying tribute to the staff at the restaurant, John McCollum continued: “I would like to record my sincere gratitude to every member of our outstanding team at Sprucefield, led by Business Manager Aaron Hayes and Franchisee Supervisor Gareth Moore.

“They are a cohesive, energetic and enthusiastic team who, every day, give of their very best and go the extra mile to give our customers the best possible experience. Any success enjoyed by McDonald’s Sprucefield over the past 30 years is due entirely to them.”