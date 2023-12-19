Jollyes first NI business to take ground-breaking BillyChip street currency

Jollyes, the Pet Industry Federation’s 2023 retail chain of the year, has announced it has begun supplying and exchanging BillyChip in its 14 Northern Ireland stores.

Jollyes will become BillyChip’s first partner outside of the food and services sector and the first business in Northern Ireland to offer this innovative street currency.

Already successfully operating across the UK, BillyChip offers a safe and secure scheme for helping the homeless.

Now customers at all of Jollyes’ 14 stores (15 in early 2024 when Connswater opens) across Northern Ireland can buy a £2 BillyChip which can be exchanged for cans of dog food for those who are homeless and have a pet.

Elsewhere in the UK the BillyChip can also be given by customers to homeless people so they can exchange them in participating cafes and restaurants to meet other basic needs, such as a hot drink or meal.

This facility is currently not available in Northern Ireland, but plans are in place to establish redemption partnerships in the near future. Local customers will however be able to buy a £2 BillyChip at any Jollyes store and it will be kept in a collection box for Jollyes and BillyChip to distribute each quarter.

Beginning in March 2024, BillyChip and Jollyes will donate dog food using both the value of the BillyChip tokens purchased by customers with Jollyes doubling the size of the donation.

BillyChip is rapidly growing beyond its Bristol base, with 500 outlets in the UK, and plans to take the scheme nationwide. The ability to deposit the BillyChip at the register, safely knowing it will help the homeless with pets, will be especially valuable in those areas where the social enterprise is still building its network of businesses that accept the street currency.

The BillyChip is currently accepted in over 500 outlets in Britain, allowing the homeless to exchange a chip to buy something simple that meets their basic needs such as a hot drink or sandwich.

The addition of Jollyes stores to the BillyChip network will bring almost 100 new locations on-stream, including Northern Ireland.

Other BillyChip regional partners include Greggs and the Central Co-op.

While numbers are hard to assess, a recent survey[1] indicated since the pandemic as many as 320,000 people experienced homelessness with between 5-25pc being homeless with a pet.

In summer 2023 the University of Bristol shared new research data that showed the homeless and their dogs have a mutually beneficial relationship, with the dogs providing critical support for their owners’ emotional and mental health while owners make every effort to protect the dog and meet their welfare needs[2].

Commenting on the partnership, Jon Hope, Co-Founder of BillyChip said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with the Jollyes team, and providing support for those with a pet who are homeless or sleeping rough.

“Our aim is to ensure that BillyChip is available in every area of the UK, and partnering with Jollyes is a fantastic step in reaching those in need to offer compassion, connection and choice.

“We can’t wait to see Jollyes customers part of the BillyChip family and making a difference for those in our communities who need help and support.”

Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We know from the donations our customers and colleagues already make to local charities, our customers are incredibly generous – pet owners will go out of their way to support other pets that need some of the love they bring to their own animals.

“That’s why we’re excited about this partnership with BillyChip – we know our customers and colleagues will understand the importance of supporting those living on the streets – and especially the animals in their care.

“We are thrilled the partnership includes our stores in Northern Ireland. Our customers are exceptionally generous, and I have no doubt they will do what they can to help other pet owners less fortunate than themselves.

“And I know our store teams will work hard to share the BillyChip story and the importance of their work with customers over the months ahead.”

[1] https://www.waggel.co.uk/blog/post/dog-ownership-and-homelessness

[2] https://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/july/dogs-homeless-owners.html