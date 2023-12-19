What Strategies Work Best For High Volatility Slot Machines?

If you’re just starting out with online slot machines, you might get confused with all the jargon being thrown at you. But don’t worry; this is precisely why we’ve drafted this article. By the end of this piece, you’ll know everything there is to know about the volatility level of slots.

But what do highly volatile slot machines even entail? The short explanation is that the volatility of a slot machine determines the level and frequency of its payouts. The second question most people ask is, how to know if a slot machine is going to hit?

The precise yet hard-to-digest answer to that is that we have no way to tell. Most modern slot machines work on a formula of randomness. There is no way to predict which machine is going to be your lucky charm.

However, there are ways to know which machines offer larger payouts, and that’s all you need to base your strategies on! Let’s jump right into it and find out everything about high-volatility slot machines!

What Does Volatility Mean in Slots?

Slot volatility refers to two things about a slot machine: how often it will hit a win and what the size of that win will be. It is a factor that determines the risk-to-reward ratio of any online slot. When you hear about highly volatile slots, it essentially means that this particular slot will offer larger payouts, although they will be more spaced out.

On the other hand, low-volatile slot machines pay smaller amounts, but the wins are much closer to each other. At the end of the day, it all depends on how you prefer your wins. Volatility level slots in online casinos come in three levels: high, medium, and low.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to which slot will work the best for you because each has its drawbacks and advantages. What depends is for you to find the perfect fit for yourself.

Highly volatile slot machines may be associated with slightly more risk; since you need to wait longer before you land a win, you may need to place a lot of bets. Conversely, once you do win, the prize money can be significant.

If a high-risk, high-reward strategy is what you thrive on, then these slots are for you. The Return-to-Player ratio, determined by the game developer, is a projection of volatility because it determines how much you can expect to win from a particular slot.

Next time you’re looking up minimum deposit casinos, don’t forget to check out the volatility offered by that casino. Note that one session may not be enough to know the difference between different volatility levels, but it will matter much more in the long run.

Take a look at what each volatility level entails, the knowledge of which will help you determine the right one for you.

High volatility slot machines

As mentioned before, high-volatility slot machines will give you the chance to win bigger prizes, but those wins will be spaced out. This means that you’ll secure fewer wins, but once you do, they will be of significant value.

However, you won’t always know the most volatile slots at a casino, that is because these levels aren’t directly listed with the games. This is why we’ve compiled a list of some of the highest RTP casino slot machines that you can expect to be highly volatile.

Slot RTP Developer Rabbit Garden 96.1% Pragmatic Play Zeus 95.9% WMS Savannah Sunrise 95.4% Amaya Pirate Gold 96.5% Pragmatic Play Wild Shark 96% Amatic

The highest volatility slots are designed for players who enjoy the high risk and reward attached to them. If you’re thinking of spinning some highly volatile slot machines, here are the features you can expect from them:

Larger payouts: The part people like the most about highly volatile slots is this one. They might pay less frequently, but their payouts tend to be larger than average. More often than not, you’ll manage to win more than 100% of what you wagered.

Patience is key: The annoying thing about a highly volatile slot is that you have to be patient for your win because it may take some time to reach you. This makes these slots best for those who have a lot of time and money on their hands.

Bonus games and multipliers: Because high volatility slots are all about the bonuses and payouts, they will often feature multipliers that can pile onto your winnings and boost them.

Medium volatility slots

Medium volatility slot machines hit the sweet spot of balance in the world of online gambling. These games often tend to be the most popular in online casinos because most players are attracted to them.

Medium volatility slots offer modest wins, which aren’t too far apart from each other. While your wins won’t be as big as high volatility slots, they won’t take so long to occur. Here are some of the best medium volatility slots you can expect to play in online casinos:

Slot RTP Developer Lava Gold 96% Betsoft Book of Xmas 95.9% Spinomenal Miss Kitty 94.7% Aristocrat Dollars to Donuts 94.3% Rival Gaming Coyote Moon 95% IGT

If you’re looking for volatile slot machines on which you can get a decent number of reasonable wins, this is for you. Here are some other things you can expect with medium volatility slots:

Regular payouts: With this level of volatility, your wins will be much more frequent. These games strike the perfect balance between the amount and frequency of payouts, ensuring you’re in the middle ground regarding casino payouts.

High RTP availability: Just because you’re in the medium volatility range does not mean you will have to put up with low RTPs. These games are developed by all the best providers on the market, making sure you get a high RTP ratio.

Advanced gameplay: Because a vast majority of players like these games, you can expect to find excellent graphics, soundtracks, and plotlines in each of them, which collectively enhance your gameplay experience.

Low volatility slot machines

Low volatility slots will offer small wins, but they’ll let you win much more often. Slots with low volatility are the best for people who are just looking to play casually and don’t want to wager too much of their money.

Creating low-volatility slot machines requires a lot of balance from the game developer. This is because there is a need to ensure that payouts happen often but not so frequently that the game drains itself out.

Now that you know what low-volatility slot machines are, here are some of the best ones in online casinos:

Slot RTP Developer Wolf Run 94.9% IGT Reel King 94% Novomatic Pixies of the Forest 93.9% High 5 Fortune Coin 96.2% IGT Wild Scarabs 96.8% Microgaming

Once you try your hand at these low-volatility slot machines, you’ll understand why they work so well for casual players. Here are other features that you can expect from the lowest volatility slots in online casinos:

Best for newcomers: These are the safest slots for newcomers to start out with. You won’t need to bet a lot of money, and yet, you can experience the thrill of winning.

Lower risk: Low-volatile slot machines are associated with much less risk than highly volatile ones because they don’t make you wait long before your next win.

Excellent for experimentation: Low volatility games don’t make you put a lot at stake, which is why players have the option to try out new providers and a wide range of games. It might take some time to land the best low-volatility slots, but the wait is worth it because of how much you get to experience in between.

Determining the Volatility of Slot Machines

If you get lucky, sometimes you’ll come across slots that mention their level of volatility. However, on most occasions, this information is not readily available. If you can’t find the slot machine volatility list, there are a few other factors you can look at to check the volatility of that particular slot.

The progressive jackpot is somewhat telling of what the volatility of the slot will be. For example, if you have two slots of $5,000 and $2 million in progressive jackpots, respectively, the latter is much more likely to have high volatility.

It’s also important to look at the seed money because if two games have the same progressive jackpot amounts, the one with the lower seed money will be less volatile.

Another sign of highly volatile slot machines is that they’ll have a bunch of high prizes and jackpots, which will be challenging to reach. Games that don’t boast these prizes will have to make it up in some other way, which they will usually do by offering smaller prizes more frequently.

Taking a quick look at the bonus rounds will also tell you about a game’s volatility. Bonuses like free spins and second-screen rounds are meant to keep you hooked to the game, but they often feature top prizes larger than the jackpots. This is a sign of the game’s high volatility.

Whenever volatile slots come up, people’s next question is usually about RTP. While some may use them interchangeably, RTP and volatility are slightly different from each other. The best RTP slot machines may not necessarily have high volatility.

This is because RTP just refers to the percentage of your wagered money that you can expect to win back in the long term, whereas volatility talks about how often you can expect to win and the size of your gross winnings.

Expert Strategies for High-Volatility Slot Machines

If you think highly volatile slot machines are the way to go for you, you need to know all the best strategies to optimise your playing experience at these casino games.

The most important thing for high volatility slots is bankroll management. These games take longer to pay off, which is why they have frequent dead spins. In order to land the massive prize, you’ll have to spend more money, so ensure that you’re bringing a bigger budget to the table. How do you know if a slot machine is going to hit? You cannot! This is why patience and persistence are the most important qualities to have when approaching high-volatility slots. They take a long time to reach rewarding payouts, and until they do, you just have to keep spinning. Just because you can’t predict the wins doesn’t mean it’s a lawless land where no one can do anything. Understanding game mechanics, rules, and pay tables will take you a long way. It is crucial to be well-informed on all of these elements because they’ll let you make informed decisions while trying your luck. The key is to start small, so you can keep going for long. However, make sure that you’ve checked the game rules before you adopt the strategy because you could accidentally give up significant advantages by betting less. While high-volatility slots are the best in terms of payouts, they’re not for everyone. It’s crucial for you to be aware of your risk tolerance before you step into this world. These slots do have higher risk potentials, and they’re mainly aimed at players who are ready to put up with all that in hopes of a higher reward.

To Sum It Up

High-volatility slot machines offer a thrilling gaming experience to those who choose to take a shot at them. The anticipation of finally hitting that jackpot or landing another big prize is one of the most exciting parts of online gambling.

Our list of strategies will help you make the most of your gambling experience with high volatility. With that being said, these slots are surely not for everyone, so just make sure you’re strapped in for the experience you’re about to get into.