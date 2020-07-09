Over 20,000 join Chef Nico Simeone at The Chippie

Over 20,000 customers tuned in last night to watch Chef Nico Simeone cook the steak pie from his most iconic menu yet, The Chippie.

With all of Six by Nico restaurants reopening across the UK from Monday 13th July, including the new London site, the 40-minute live stream event on Facebook was hosted by Simeone as a thank you to loyal customers who had missed the restaurant during lockdown.

The live demonstration was a first for Simeone and proved to be a viral hit with over 20,000 customers tuning in to watch and 1,000 lucky customers cooking alongside him from the comfort of their own homes. Earlier this week the restaurant invited a host of lucky customers to join in, with ingredients and home kits distributed in Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and London.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “It seemed like the perfect time to do this for our loyal community and give our customers across the UK a chance to cook up one of the most famous ‘Chippie’ dishes at home. This is the first time we’ve ever done something like this and was great to meet so many of our customer virtually, I was so impressed by some of their presentation skills and we’re now really looking forward to reopening our restaurants again.”

The conceptual dining experience, brainchild of celebrity chef Nico Simeone, will present ‘The Chippie 2.0’ at its restaurants across the UK to reignite the series of evolving dining experiences. Manchester and Liverpool restaurants will open first on Monday 13th July, Belfast on 15th and Glasgow and Edinburgh on the 17th. The NEW London Fitzrovia restaurant will open for the first time on Monday 20th July.

In April, Chef Nico Simeone launched Home by Nico across Belfast, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh to allow people to experience Six by Nico from the comfort of their own homes. The home delivery kits proved a huge success from the restaurant brand, who have served over 100,000 customers to date during lockdown.

Home by Nico will be paused as the teams focus on re-opening all Six by Nico restaurants and plans for the food delivery business will be revealed later this year.

Diners can now book a table now for ‘The Chippie 2.0’, which will run from Monday 13th July – Sunday 6th September 2020. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu will be priced at £29 per person and diners will have the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26. (London prices are £35 per person and £33 for wine pairings).

Bookings are now live. To make a reservation or to find out more, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk/