Escape with Stena to a Haven Getaway

The easing of lockdown restrictions means that now is the perfect time to start thinking ahead to a much-earned holiday and leading ferry company Stena Line is on hand to offer a fun-filled, family break with a Haven getaway.

A family of four can experience a 3-night break from £745, a 4-night break from £939 or a 7-night break from only £1,229* and choose from a wide variety of locations including Craig Tara and Seton Sands in Scotland, Presthaven Beach Resort and Kiln Park in Wales and Devon Cliffs and Lakeland in England.

Guests can relax and feel comfortable in their surroundings as these self-catering holidays comply with Covid-19 restrictions offering plenty of space and fewer guests.

Ian Baillie, Sales & Product Manager, UK & Ireland said of the new package launch: “We are delighted that we can offer families the chance to get away and enjoy a much-needed break after what has been a challenging couple of months for everyone. It’s important to have something to look forward to and now that Haven Parks are reopening in England from July 6, in Wales from July 13 and in Scotland from July 17, there’s lots to get excited about!

“Families can enjoy spacious surroundings as well as convenient amenities such as a supermarket, hot food takeaways and a laundrette. This is the perfect self-catering holiday for those who want to make themselves at home in comfortable accommodation, spend some quality time with loved ones and make some fantastic memories.

“With Stena Line, families can pack up everything they need in their car and have the advantage of being able to drive around and explore the local area. With the launch of our state-of-the-art new ships earlier this year – Stena Edda and Stena Estrid, and with so much space onboard, there really hasn’t been a better time to book,” Ian added.

Book with confidence today – simply book your new Haven Holiday with Stena Line for travel in July or August, including a flexi ferry fare both ways, and you can cancel your booking free of charge so long as you notify us at least 7 days before departure.

For more information go to www.stenaline.co.uk/haven, call 08445 768 768 or see your travel agent.

*Family of 4 (2 adults & 2 children under 16) travelling by car and staying in a 2 bedroom standard caravan on selected dates and parks.