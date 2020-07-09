Hat Trick of Awards from Titanic Hotel Belfast

Staff at Titanic Hotel Belfast had plenty to smile about as the doors reopened last Friday, with the news that the hotel had won three 2020 Irish Hotel Awards. The hat trick of awards recognise the quality of the hotel and its outstanding restaurant.

Named overall Irish Hotel Restaurant of the Year and Ulster Hotel Restaurant of the Year, the Wolff Grill was judged on the standard of food and service it has become renowned for since opening two years ago.

With 119 luxury rooms overlooking the world famous Titanic Slipways and Harland & Wolff cranes, the hotel won the Great Place to Stay Quality Award, a huge boost in confidence for the management and staff as they started welcoming guests back into the hotel for the first time since lockdown.

Adrian McNally, General Manager, Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “We were buzzing to reopen our doors after being closed for so long during such an uncertain time for the industry. We were just so eager to be able to get back to giving guests a warm Titanic Hotel Belfast welcome while adhering to government guidelines but receiving the news of winning these three awards was the icing on the cake for us on reopening.

“The combination of winning the regional award for Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ulster as well as the overall Irish award for Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ireland is really special for the hotel as I’m only too aware of our competition in hotels throughout Ireland. It is testament to the dedication of our executive chef Nigel Mannion and his team who lovingly prepare the finest of food for our diners.

“We appreciate the uniqueness of being able to dine in the Titanic Drawing Offices and to sleep in a room overlooking reminders of Belfast’s shipbuilding heritage but to be recognised for our individuality with the Great Place to Stay Quality Award underpins the everyday emphasis we place on quality, service and cleanliness, factors which were never more important than they are today.

“I am truly thrilled that Titanic Hotel Belfast has won these awards for quality and food at a time when guests are taking a tentative step into supporting the hospitality industry again.”

Titanic Hotel Belfast opened in 2018 and its stylish and innovative interior boasts an Art Deco nautical theme. www.titanichotelbelfast.com, www.facebook.com/titanichotelbelfast, www.instagram.com/titanichotelbelfast, www.twitter.com/titanichotelbel.