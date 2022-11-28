Nw jobs for Gate Lodge Dental Practice as new owner expands services

Gate Lodge Dental Practice on Belfast’s Antrim Road is now under new ownership with management announcing two new jobs and plans to grow services and patient numbers following a £300,000 investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Gate Lodge Dental Practice was established almost 30 years ago in 1993 when the Gate Lodge to Belfast Castle was acquired and converted to a functioning dental surgery by former owner and current associate dentist John McCambridge.

Its new owner and principal dentist, Conor O’Hare, officially took ownership of the practice from Mr McCambridge in October and has announced plans to expand its range of services.

O’Hare, who qualified from Dundee University in 2014, worked within private practice dentistry in New Zealand before returning home to Templepatrick six years ago.

Since taking ownership of Gate Lodge Dental Practice, he has introduced a range of cosmetic treatments to be offered alongside check-ups and general dentistry work, including smile makeovers, short-term orthodontics, facial aesthetics and more. This increase in available treatments has also led to the creation of two new full-time positions within the practice.

He says expanding the scope of the practice through new cosmetic treatments will underpin its future growth.

“More than everyday dentistry, our patients are actively seeking out cosmetic treatments. These can include dentistry work such as crowns, veneers, composite bonding or whitening, but non-surgical facial aesthetic procedures like anti-wrinkle treatments are a big part of the repertoire of the modern private practice and I see these services playing a significant role in the future of Gate Lodge.”

Currently, the practice has approximately 3,000 active patients which it serves through its two surgeries. Future plans could see the commissioning of a third, Conor says.

“We’re fortunate to have the capacity for a third surgery which would see us grow patient numbers by around two thirds, from 3,000 to 5,000. This is part of my long-term outlook and is made possible by the support of Ulster Bank who recognise the potential and share in my vision for the practice.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Paul Reid says Conor has outlined a clear and long-term vision for the business.

“We’re pleased to provide this loan facility to Conor whose plans will see Gate Lodge Dental Practice expand its treatment options, increase capacity and, importantly, create new employment opportunities within the sector. With the continued support of its previous proprietor and underscored by the solid reputation it has garnered over three decades of serving the local community, we’re confident Gate Lodge has the facilities and expertise required to elevate the practice and champion excellence in dentistry in the local market.”

In addition to the funding facility, Gate Lodge Dental Practice is also implementing Tyl, a merchant acquiring and payments solution developed by the bank to enable customers to take card payments anytime and anywhere.

First introduced in 2020, Tyl helps Northern Ireland-based small and medium-sized businesses move seamlessly to non-cash payments. With Tyl, customers receive a terminal to take payments in-person as well as access to a platform for processing transactions over the phone, through a website or via a payment link.