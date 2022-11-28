Top Blade Opens Second Restaurant in Portadown.

Top Blade opened in Portadown this week with a £250k investment and the creation of 25 new jobs. On top of the 25 already in Belfast, the team behind the unique restaurant are excited to be making a splash in the town.

Taking on the lease at 8 Mandeville Street, the Top Blade team will be bringing their ground- breaking yet simple concept to wow and impress diners in the new 50-seater restaurant. Manager, Kenny Parker says;

“Our Belfast restaurant regularly serves up over 1000 steaks every week, we’re hopeful that Portadown will create the same excitement and buzz and will bring the people of Portadown a new dining experience that will delight all the senses.”

Top Blade

The extensive refit sees the restaurant enjoy a brand-new bar, kitchen and dining area, creating a gorgeous and atmospheric space along with an impressive entrance which houses a unique Instagram wall. Kenny goes on to say;

“We are very proud of our delicious menu, all our food is sourced locally, and we stock the widest range of steaks available here in Northern Ireland, but Top Blade is also more than that – we’re sure that what we’ve created will add that little bit of Top Blade magic that keeps our Belfast customers returning time and time again.”

Top Blade Belfast opened its doors in 2019, with the current team taking ownership during the summer of 2021, hot off the heels of the covid pandemic and after many months of closures and disruptions to the hospitality industry; Aaron Taggart, Director, said they saw something special in the 50-seater steakhouse.

“When this opportunity was presented to us it immediately felt like the right thing to do, we were excited by the concept and felt that it was a brand that we could roll out. We’re delighted that in less than 18 months we are seeing this dream become a reality. We’re confident that the busy town of Portadown is the perfect spot for our second restaurant and we are looking forward to serving up many tasty steaks to our Portadown customers.”

The steakhouse officially opened its doors on Wednesday 23rd November, just in time for the Christmas rush and already has almost two thousand reservations.

Aaron goes on to say; “The response in the run up to our opening has been phenomenal, I hope that this is just the beginning of many Top Blade restaurants across both the North and South of Ireland, in fact we are already on the lookout for our third location which we intend to open in 2023.”

For more information, to book a table or to grab a gift voucher please visit www.topblade.co.uk