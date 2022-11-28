Guy Warner backs Gander App

Independent retailer, Guy Warner, has put his backing behind food waste app, Gander, by installing its revolutionary technology in his latest flagship store in Upton-Upon-Severn.

Gander is the world’s first app to identify reduced food items in local stores in real-time. The tech provides retailers and consumers with a perfect solution to escalating grocery bills, and Gander’s retail partners are seeing significant improvements in sell through rates of marked down goods; whilst shoppers who engage with the app are seeing an average saving of 56 per cent on their weekly food shop, according to its proprietary analytics platform Ganderlytics.

Stacey Williams, Head of Customer Engagement and Business Development at Gander, comments, “We are delighted to confirm our affiliation with Warner’s and believe that this is a strong endorsement by a prominent local retailer in the positive outcomes that Gander can deliver for retailers and shoppers alike.

“Guy understands the importance of embracing new technology and like our many other retail partners, has taken the ethical step of investing in our tech to help tackle the growing issue of food waste in the food supply chain.”

“Warner’s has a strong commitment to tackling sustainability. There are a huge amount of locally sourced food products, and this is intended to help reduce CO2 emissions . Gander was developed to mitigate the impact of food waste, whist allowing retailers to drive up sell-through rates and consumers to see the cost-saving potential in shopping reduced labels. Reduced price does not mean reduced quality.

“We are looking forward to developing this partnership with Warner’s and to working collaboratively to educate other retailers on our app’s potential and capability for seamless integration.”

Consumer engagement with Gander has been higher than expected and this is indicative of a general shift in consumer buying habits, as the cost of living tightens its grip. Shoppers are seeking positive ways to maximise their disposable income and Gander does this, by showing them cost-effective choices in real-time. This allows them to make informed purchasing decisions before even entering the store.

Steve Neale, Operations Director at Warner’s says: “With the current cost of living crisis, customers are more conscious than ever about how much they’re spending on the weekly shop. Implementing Gander’s technology has helped us to drive footfall in store by placing live data on our price reductions into the palm of our customer’s hand. The data that we have been able to gather via the Ganderlytics platform has also given us a great insight into our customers’ shopping habits, enabling us to reduce and shrink our overall food wastage.

“The new co-branded concept store is branded as Warner’s Supermarkets – Together with Morrisons.”

The Gander app can be downloaded via the Apple or Android app stores and used to locate reduced items at your nearest participating store. To find out more about the Gander app, go to: https://www.gander.co