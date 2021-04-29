NOW Group supported by Amazon

Belfast charity NOW Group provides a range of services that support people with learning difficulties and autism has received a donation of £2,000 from the Amazon delivery station team in Belfast to help it continue to support the local community.

NOW Group received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

The donation helped NOW Group to provide 500 free lunches from Loaf Café to children in the local community as part of its Holiday Hunger Campaign, which seeks to alleviate food poverty in Northern Ireland.

Amazon Belfast Delivery Station Manager, David Hughes, said: “NOW Group is doing vital work in our community to help those most in need and we wanted to support their efforts with this local donation. The services offered by the charity’s staff and volunteers have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times.”

Diane Hill, Director of Business & Organisational Development from NOW Group added: “On behalf of everyone at NOW Group, I want to say thank you to the team from Amazon in Belfast. We are passionate about the work we do around food education and alleviating food poverty and donations like this are welcome and a big help.”

