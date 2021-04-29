Margaret Dabbs London lands in Bangor

In a first for Bangor, Northern Ireland, global brand Margaret Dabbs London has launched at Eclectic as the pilates, beauty and wellbeing business reopens after lockdown.

Margaret Dabbs London is the globally recognised brand that fuses together the best of medical science with the best of beauty to produce a unique and unrivalled range of effective, results-driven yet luxurious products and treatments for Feet, Hands and Legs.

The luxury product range is embraced by the beauty, medical and fashion industries alike, and is sold at some of the world’s most iconic retailers worldwide, including Harrods, Selfridges and Liberty London.

Margaret Dabbs London is now partnering with Eclectic to marry up its unique foot, hand and beauty treatments with a range of retail products available to purchase in store.

Nicola Morrison of Eclectic said: “When we decided to invest in opening Eclectic, our vision was to offer the people of north down something new and different in the heart of Bangor and to work with long established and experienced brands not available anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

“We had somewhat of a false start with the opening of our business last year as we were only able to open for a few weeks so we are really enthused and excited to be opening again after lockdown and with the arrival of Margaret Dabbs London to Eclectic, our vision is becoming a reality.”

Margaret Dabbs London expert manicures and pedicures are performed to the highest standards by Eclectic therapists professionally trained by Margaret Dabbs London. Eclectic offers a wide range of treatments from supreme pedicure and manicure treatments to express manicure and pedicures for both males and females.

The Margaret Dabbs London Luxurious Foot and Lower Leg Massage lasts 30 minutes and leaves legs feeling lighter, refined and streamlined, with a delightful massage that relieves and refreshes over-tired, overworked feet.

CEO and Founder of Margaret Dabbs London, Margaret Dabbs said: “I am delighted to be part of this exciting and innovative new business venture with Eclectic. I have always prided myself on being at the forefront of developments in foot and hand care which forms an essential yet niche sector of the beauty industry, and their new state-of-the-art studio with its unique approach to wellbeing is a great match for our brand offering.

“We look forward to bringing the Margaret Dabbs London experience to Northern Ireland and we are excited to hear from customers who have discovered our luxury, effective treatments for the first time.”

Eclectic brings a unique concept to Bangor with pilates, beauty and wellbeing all under one roof at the three-storey luxury studio. As well as Margaret Dabbs London treatments, clients can book one to one and group pilates classes, Vita Liberata spray tanning, seaweed soaks, occasion make up, Aromatherapy Associates body and Epionce enhanced beauty treatments. Professional coaching plans are also available from executive coach Andrew Heley, who has more than 30 years experience in unlocking client potential.