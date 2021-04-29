Tourism NI Celebrates Decades of Golf

Tourism NI has released a video celebrating some of the best of golf in Northern Ireland narrated by James Nesbitt OBE.

The video celebrates the world class golf courses and golfing heroes of Northern Ireland as well as the tournaments hosted down the years from The Open in 1951, The Irish Open, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the ISPS Handa World Invitational 2019 and The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Just over two minutes long, the video features Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Stephanie Meadow and Shane Lowry.

Commenting on the video, Leanne Rice, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland said: “We wanted to communicate a positive message that builds on the strengths and successes of what we have to celebrate and showcase in Northern Ireland. From our award-winning golf courses to our local golf legends and prestigious events, it is clear that Northern Ireland is truly made for golf.”

“Golf is much more than just a sport to us; it is a community that brings people together internationally. This was particularly celebrated at The 148th Open in July 2019 when almost 240,000 spectators attended the Championship at Royal Portrush.”

“Although golf tourism in Northern Ireland has been impacted by the events of the last year, we still managed to stage both the NI Open supported by the R&A and the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which were played within guidelines. While travel is still restricted, we hope this video will inspire people to visit Northern Ireland in the future.”

James Nesbitt OBE commented; “I am delighted to be involved in Tourism NI’s latest golf video which highlights Northern Ireland’s golfing achievements. Our passion and love for golf is one of the many reasons why people over the years have come to Northern Ireland to explore our beautiful landscapes, parkland courses and truly remarkable links. This past year has been exceptionally difficult, especially for the industry therefore it’s great to see our golf courses reopen and players back on the course.”

Northern Ireland is home to two of the world’s top 10 golf courses with Royal County Down at Number 1 (for the third consecutive year) and Royal Portrush at Number 8 (Golf Digest rankings 2019). In 2019, Northern Ireland welcomed over 120,000 golf visitors, contributing over £52 million to the local economy (Tourism NI 2019 Golf Tourism Monitor).

Golf is open for members only at present and courses will open to visitors from 30th April 2021.