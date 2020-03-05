Northern Ireland golf showcased at Rhein Golf Fair

Tourism NI in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland collaborated to help sell the Island of Ireland as a premier tourist and golf destination at the 2020 Rhein Golf Fair.

The Rhein Golf Fair which took place from 28th February to 1st March in Düsseldorf, Germany is Europe’s largest exhibition for golf travel and equipment, attracting over 230 exhibitors from 25 destinations across the globe. Tourism NI alongside key local industry used this unique opportunity to interact face to face with thousands of golf professionals from across the globe and enhance the legacy of golf in Northern Ireland.

Germany are the third-largest market for tourism to the Island of Ireland with more than 120,000 overseas visitors playing golf annually which contributes over £45 million to the Northern Ireland economy.

On top of the Rhein Golf show and other flagship golf trade events in the upcoming year, Tourism NI have plans to host familiarisation trips across Northern Ireland for leading German travel trade and journalists with the aim of putting Northern Ireland further on the map as a leading tourist and golf destination.