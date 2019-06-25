Tourism NI and local industry drive golf tourism at North American convention

Tourism NI along with key local industry have participated in a top golf convention in North America, as part of the drive to grow the value of golf tourism in Northern Ireland to £50 million per year by 2020.

The North American Golf Tourism Convention, organised by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), is now in its 11thyear and took place in Texas Lake & Hill Country at the Horseshoe Bay Resort from 23rd– 26thJune.

Over 140 tour operators from 35 countries attended the conference and Tourism NI engaged with golf tour operators through almost 300 appointments, promoting the legacy of golf and encouraging the operators to include Northern Ireland in their golf itineraries.

Industry representatives from Northern Ireland included Ardglass Golf Club, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Newry Mourne and Down District Council, NI Golf Tours Ltd, The Cotter Collection, The Merchant Hotel and Travel Ireland Golf.

Speaking about the convention, Leanne Rice, Tourism NI Golf Marketing Manager said: “North America continues to develop on a global scale as a potential location for golf tourism to grow and so these conventions are vital for Tourism NI and local industry to attend. In 2018, North American golf visitors generated almost 50% of our golf tourism income and this is a key market we will continue to promote.

“In July, Northern Ireland will be hosting The Open, golf’s most prestigious and internationally recognised championship after 68 years which will be beamed live to over 600 million households worldwide. Hosting such a high profile championship will put Northern Ireland on the map as a leading golf destination and drive the growth of golf visitors from North America,” she added.

With the upcoming International Golf Travel Market in October, Tourism NI will continue to promote Northern Ireland as a golf destination to other markets.