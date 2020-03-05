Official opening of O’Neills superstore in Belfast

O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd today unveiled its flagship superstore in Belfast city centre, breathing new life into the landmark building on Royal Avenue.

The 8,500 sq. ft. prime location site at CastleCourt is the leading sportswear company’s eighth retail store in Northern Ireland and signals the creation of 25 new jobs.

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills, said: “Our investment at CastleCourt in Belfast city centre represents a significant expansion of our business in the north of Ireland and in bricks and mortar retailing. This latest store opening complements O’Neills’ strong online presence and is in response to growing customer demand for our extensive product range across all available platforms.

“We had been looking for the right location in Belfast city centre for some time in addition to our existing successful store in the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast – and our determination as always paid off. Our vision has become a reality with the support of all the key stakeholders whose help we wish to acknowledge, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our fantastic new superstore located across two floors at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.”

O’Neills superstore

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Daniel Baker, who attended the official opening, said the new O’Neills superstore would be another fine addition to the existing retail offer available in the city centre.

Councillor Baker said: “It is fantastic to see such a long-established and home-grown company investing in Belfast city centre. The O’Neills brand is ubiquitous across the globe, worn by players and supporters of a wide range of sports at all levels including GAA, soccer, rugby, and cricket. I’m delighted too that the opening of the new store will mean the creation of 25 jobs, and I have no doubt it will be popular with both locals and visitors. I wish the team all the best.”

The opening of the new superstore at CastleCourt Shopping Centre was attended by guests including Antrim GAA representatives, politicians, civic and business representatives. The doors opened to welcome the first customers to the store at 11am following the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new superstore will carry O’Neills own sports/leisurewear and equipment as well as other popular clothing and footwear brands such as Asics, Puma, Under Armour and Canterbury.

Established in 1918, O’Neills has grown for more than a century to become the leading Irish sportswear manufacturer. The company employs over 700 staff at its state-of-the-art production facilities in Strabane, Co. Tyrone and a further 200 staff in Walkinstown, Co. Dublin. It has sales offices in the UK, France and Australia to cater for growing markets in Europe and overseas.

O’Neills superstores are located in Belfast, Derry, Magherafelt, Strabane, Enniskillen, Newry and Craigavon.

For more information please visit www.oneills.com