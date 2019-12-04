NIE Networks scoops Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey

NIE Networks has picked up the platinum award at the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey for the third consecutive year.

The survey, which is run by Business in the Community, aims to push the environmental agenda to the fore by recognising and rewarding those organisations that are going above and beyond their legal requirements to improve their environmental impacts and better manage their resources.

With 107 local businesses and public sector organisations participating in the survey this year, more stringent criteria saw the number of organisations in the platinum category, the highest level that can be awarded, reduce from 33 to 23. NIE Networks continues to lead the way in its industry, having been the only utility to receive the platinum accolade.

The Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey has grown to become Northern Ireland’s leading environmental benchmarking exercise, attracting organisations from numerous industry sectors. It is recognised as a positive influencer th­­­at helps organisations identify environmental impacts, measure progress and drive improvement.

Collecting the award, NIE Networks Safety Engineer Suzanne Huntley, commented: “We are delighted to have once again been the only utility to have been recognised in the top performing platinum category. Year-on-year we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of environmental performance and promoting the importance of the environment amongst our staff, customers and stakeholders.

“Not only are we responding to climate change legislation and the significant growth in the adoption of low carbon technologies, but we have also implemented a number of initiatives including reducing single use plastic across our sites, promoting bio-diversity amongst our staff and committing to the protection of wildlife and natural habitats.”

In keeping with the theme of the survey, the benchmarking awards were made from sustainable materials and methods, using broken fencing posts and fallen elm trees and using ‘old-school’ hand tools to reduce electricity consumption.

Chris Conway, Chair of Business in the Community NI, commented: “Now in its 21st year, the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey plays a key part in ensuring environmental issues are on the agenda in boardrooms across Northern Ireland, and serves as a way for organisations to demonstrate to their stakeholders, sector and the general public, that they are taking the crucial steps to become more sustainable.”

To find out more about the sustainable initiatives and environmental partnerships implemented by NIE Networks, visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/community/environmental-outreach.