New-look foodhall at M&S Abbeycentre

Marks & Spencer Abbeycentre has unveiled its Foodhall transformation showcasing a brand-new look and feel for customers, just in time for Christmas.

From the freshest seasonal produce showcased in a bigger better grocery department, to a Bakery which has doubled in size, the store is set to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for local families on the go.

The new look store was opened at 10am by Store Manager, Colin McGreevy, with eager locals queuing to catch the first glimpse of its renovation.

Colin McGreevy said: “Thanks for being so patient during our revamp – the team has been working so hard to get ready for the unveiling of your bigger, better, fresher store and it’s fantastic to see the local community turn out to support us today.

“Our customers will be able to shop for every occasion, from everyday staples to mid-week family meals and weekend treats. So whether you’re popping in for a tasty pizza, picking up fresh ingredients for Sunday lunch, or grabbing a quick dinner for tonight, we’ve got all you need to make every day delicious.

“From familiar faces to 70 new recruits, we’ve created specialist roles to give our customers that added-extra personal service including a Greengrocer, Flowers Specialist and Wine Sommelier. They will provide advice on anything from food and wine pairing to cooking from scratch, to the flowers that will best complement your home.

“We’re celebrating your new look M&S Foodhall with some delicious in-store tastings from Wednesday 4th to Sunday 8th December when customers can try our irresistible Collection Mince Pies with Extra Thick Salted Caramel Cream, sweet and juicy clementines, Wiltshire ham, Manchego cheese, Gin Cured Smoked Salmon and our deliciously decadent Sticky Toffee Trifle.”

To help mark the launch, Colin, his team of colleagues and customers were joined by M&S’ very own Percy and Penny Pig to help with a Golden Ticket giveaway. The first 200 customers through the doors each received a fantastic golden prize-winning ticket, with prizes including £200 worth of food vouchers. Customers were also treated to carol singing by pupils from local primary school, St Therese of Lisieux.

New extended opening hours means it’s now even more convenient to visit your M&S Abbeycentre Foodhall at a time that suits you:

Monday-Friday: 9am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-9pm

Sunday: 1pm-6pm

The store is located at 1 Glenmount Road, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, BT36 7DN.