NeuSpace can transform your garage space

NeuSpace, the brainchild of fitness expert Darryl Sloan and interior designer Glen Wright, provides a bespoke fit-out service to totally transform a typical garage into a stylish purpose-built gym, office, bar, pool room or pretty much anything that a client desires.

Sloan, one of the province’s leading fitness coaches, specialises in delivering training programmes for athletic goals on a personal or team basis.

A ‘meeting of minds’ with Wright, director with award-winning kitchen and furniture designer Wright’s Design House, resulted in the pair identifying a niche market specialising in bespoke high-end garage transformations… and NeuSpace was born.

“I’ve seen more mini-gyms than I can count through my personal training work,” explained Darryl, “but the majority are in people’s garages and really aren’t fit for purpose. So I’ve always had the strong belief that a purpose-built space for training would make work-outs much more efficient and effective for clients.

“So I took the concept to Glen, who was totally on the same page, and that initial idea evolved into creating the best use of existing space in garages which are largely used as stores for unwanted items.

“The idea for NeuSpace gained further traction when we decided not to limit the garage transformation to the purposes of fitness but to open up the possibilities of creating a NEW space that could fulfil the needs of the client in any way imaginable.

“From a super-cool gym or office, to the ultimate ‘man or lady cave’ with bar and cinema screen, our goal is to turn your garage into something truly special, while increasing the value of your house at the same time,” he added.

When it comes to finding a business partner, Darryl certainly found his ‘Mr Wright’ when he met with Glen, who was perfectly poised to turn the dream into reality as a director of Wright’s Design House, a company with more than 50 years of award-winning success in kitchen design and manufacture.

“Within minutes of talking to Darryl about his idea, I knew we were on to something,” said Glen.

“Garages are traditionally a dumping ground for everything that you can’t find a home for in your house – but it really doesn’t have to be that way. There is no reason why your garage shouldn’t be one of the best spaces in your house!

“We believe this market is untapped on the island of Ireland and a real opportunity, via NeuSpace, for us to offer a luxury fit-out combined with specialist joinery and additional plumbing and electrical services as required to fulfil the desires of the client, depending on their needs,” added Glen.

NeuSpace (pronounced ‘now space’) takes its name from the German word for ‘new’.

The company will operate from the existing Wright’s Design House premises on the Carryduff Road, Lisburn and has already transformed garages for a number of clients, with a wide range of features including high and low level cabinetry for storage, beer fridge, wine cooler, built-in television, pool table, built-in bar with bar stools, bespoke golf lockers for storage, walk-in tool storage areas, and inspirational photography on walls and ceilings.

“We will meet clients at their home and investigate their individual needs to help us create a bespoke design tailored specifically for them,” explains designer Glen. “Once the creative process is complete and the client is happy with the design, then the manufacturing and fitting can begin.

“The reaction from clients on projects carried out to date has been amazing so we’re really excited at the potential of this business to deliver a unique and bespoke product in an environment currently overlooked by the majority of people.”

Director Darryl Sloan added: “The unprecedented pace and pressure of modern-day life continue to increase at a furious rate, so time is a much more precious commodity than ever before.

“Investing in a garage transformation can save clients time and money as they create a space in which they can do many things that they would previously have had to travel or pay for. It’s also a great investment if you want to sell your house a later date.

“We want people to experience ‘Garage Envy’ when they see what we have done for their friends with a hitherto wasted space. Whether it be a home office or gym, a dance or yoga studio, children’s play area, sports bar or an indoor golf practice area with mats and net, we can create the perfect space for your own individual needs. The possibilities are endless.

“We are very excited for the future and believe that our passion and dedication to the finest finished product, the experience we bring from our own sectors, and our excellent customer service is what will set us apart,” concluded Darryl.

For more information on NeuSpace or to arrange a consultation, visit www.neuspaceni.com