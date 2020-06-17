NI Chamber brings world-class exemplars to ICC Belfast for virtual leadership event

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is set to host the inaugural event from ICC Belfast’s new hybrid studio on Thursday 25 June.

‘World-Class Leadership Live’ is a new, virtual leadership event created to help Northern Ireland’s business leaders rise to the challenge of emerging and rebuilding from the impact of Covid-19. It will host a panel of exemplars from across the globe, including Margot Slattery, Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sodexo Group, Kieran Kennedy, Founder and Managing Director, O’Neill’s Sportswear and Laith Dajani, Executive Director, William J. Clinton Leadership Institute.

Making use of new technology at ICC Belfast, BBC Northern Ireland’s Mark Simpson (host) will be joined by a number of panelists on the ICC stage, while others will broadcast their contributions live from New York, Lebanon and Dublin.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “As companies across Northern Ireland emerge from the ‘lock-down’ and begin the process of rebuilding, even the most experienced leaders will be tested. We want to make sure all business leaders are giving direction and taking good decisions from the best position possible. This means building their confidence, instilling agile principals and giving them access to the successful experiences of others.

“Leadership Live is a truly world-class event and we are pleased to bring it to market at a time when we know companies need our support. The panel of speakers is made up of globally renowned experts – leaders in their own right who will share both inspiration and practical lessons. Whatever your business size or sector, we encourage you to take a couple of hours out to join online.”

The event’s headline sponsor is Electric Ireland. Dermot McArdle, Head of Business Markets at the company will be one of the panelists: “At Electric Ireland, we are proud to support the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their World Class Leadership Live series.

“Given the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important now more than ever, for business leaders worldwide to exercise resilience and empower those around them to thrive. I am delighted to join the NI Chamber at this virtual event and share my experience of motivating dispersed teams and share insights into deal making through sales and negotiation.”

Oonagh O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, ICC Belfast welcomed the news that the event will be held in the Hybrid Studio saying: “Our team is delighted to be delivering this event, particularly as NI Chamber is at the forefront of our local business community. During these unprecedented times we are focused on business preparedness and ensuring we are fully equipped to exceed the expectations of our clients. The launch of our Hybrid Studio is a practical example of how now, more than ever before, our pursuit of excellence is relentless. We pride ourselves on creating emotional connections and delivering an experience rather than just another conference, and we’re confident that the World Class Leadership event will be the first of many successful events held in the ICC Belfast Hybrid Studio.”

World-class Leadership Live is supported by headline sponsor Electric Ireland and supporting sponsors Queen’s University, Belfast and ICC Belfast.

The event takes place on Thursday 25 June, 1.30pm- 3.30pm. Places at the event are free and business leaders from across every sector in Northern Ireland are invited to attend. To register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com.