Best B2B Sales Strategies for 2020

With the ongoing financial constraints of Covid-19, a lot of businesses are taking a hard look at some of their old B2B sales techniques. Once the financial crisis took hold the focus turned from making a sale to actually connecting and delivering to your direct consumers need. Even more so for B2B, where competition literally doubled overnight. In this piece, I will be providing some new B2B tactics to help your company stand out and surpass the competition.

Let’s dive in.

Walk into any B2B sales company in London and you will be surprised to find more people doing research then sales calls. The reason for this is that the market has dramatically shifted to learning about the consumer and delivering directly.

Step 1: Discovery Process

Have you ever met a car salesman? I know, not the best experience usually. The reason why is that they tend to want to “sell” the most expensive car rather than discover your actual requirements.

In business don’t be a car salesman. Instead, listen and ask questions. This will help your business do all of this:

Earn Credibility

Understand the unique pain point

Be the solution

Knock out the competition

Step 2: Awareness

Brand awareness is a nice buzzword but if you don’t provide your customers with actionable steps more than likely they will choose the other guys. Buy using a b2b sales company London you will be able to hone in and refine exactly who your buyer is and make sure your UI direct them on the consumer journey you want them to take.

Here are some excellent tools so your business can understand your ideal buyer without losing time on too much research.

LinkedIn offers tools like creating a page to foster awareness and ads to inspire action. Sales Team – this can be outsourced to a b2b sales company London Close.io – CRM designed with SaaS needs in mind Crystal – understand your prospect to convert more leads

Step #3: Take Action

Customers who took an action early on in their interaction with a business are more likely to continue to take actions until a sale. For example, when you walk by a shoppe in the mall and someone offers you a free sample, they know that if you take it you have a higher chance of walking in and that means a higher chance of making a purchase.

As a B2B sales associate, your focus is always on being your customers’ solution. Have you answered their questions, have you shown them how your business can help them with the exact issues they described. If so, you can expect them to purchase and be repeat customers because you created a relationship and not just a sale.

Wrap Up

I hope you like these expert tips on how to increase your sales for B2B. Remember your research and analytics are only as good as the ways you apply them. Understanding your buyer persona and creating a customised feel to each of your approaches will create awareness and the right actions.