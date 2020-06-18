Lisa Bryson, Partner, Employment and Immigration, Eversheds Sutherland Belfast has reacted to the announcement that Minister Dodds has launched a Consultation on Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay legislation for Northern Ireland

Lisa Bryson said, “The launch of the Consultation on Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay legislation in Northern Ireland by the Economy Minister Diane Dodds is to be welcomed and is a significant step forward. It would be hoped that following this two month consultation, the Northern Ireland Assembly will move quickly to bring Northern Ireland legislation into line with the rest of Great Britain, ensuring that all bereaved parents have the right to at least 2 weeks’ paid leave from work.”

“It is unfortunate that some employers do not have sufficient compassionate leave measures in place and this proposed legislation will ensure that going forward employees who find themselves in such a terrible situation will have this legal comfort too. Of course many employers throughout Northern Ireland already have a compassionate leave policy in place that would encompass this situation..”

“As this process now moves towards the legislative phase at the Northern Ireland Assembly, it is important that employers who do not currently provide for the right to time off inform themselves of the progress and outcome of this consultation process should such a situation impact one of their employees.”

“This proposed legislative change is really important and I would encourage all those with an interest in this to take part in this consultation.”