Embrace the Giant Tastes of Northern Ireland

Discover NI is hosting a virtual cheese tasting and pairing workshop on Friday 19th June, showcasing stand out artisanal produce to help you create the perfect Northern Ireland cheese board at home.

The educational session will be hosted by local food champion Johnny McDowell, founder and co-owner of Indie Füde, a delicious delicatessen nestled in the heart of Comber in County Down. Johnny is extremely passionate about local produce, with vast knowledge of the superb products available on our doorstep.

Named Best Food Destination last year, Northern Ireland is home to world renowned local produce, including delicious cheeses.

With Johnny sharing the stories behind many Northern Ireland’s cheese producers, Facebook Live viewers will also learn about local artisan beverages to pair with cheeses, such as gins, ciders or craft beers, to achieve the perfect flavours.

From Young Buck Cheese based in Newtownards, Dart Mountain Cheese from the Sperrin Mountains and Ballylisk Cheese in Armagh, session participants will learn more about the award-winning products from across Northern Ireland.

As an opportunity to continue to support local artisan producers, particularly during this time, tune in and enjoy learning about the mouth-watering flavours via:

Discover Northern Ireland Facebook Page

Friday 19th June, 6.30pm

Follow the Discover Northern Ireland social channels for updates and where to purchase delicious local cheeses, embracing the spirit of Northern Ireland during the time.