New year begins with new appointments at RNN Communications

Tara Hamill has been appointed as Digital Marketing & PR Executive with RNN Communications. In her role, Tara will be working with an all-Ireland portfolio of clients across a variety of sectors, devising proposals and strategy for digital and social media activities and implementing results-driven campaigns. Tara is also responsible for the community management of fetch Ireland – Ireland’s largest micro-influencer platform which is owned by RNN Communications.

Tara has a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Management and Public Relations with a diploma in Professional Practice from Ulster University. Her experience to date includes digital marketing roles in both public and private sector organisations with a focus on the areas of social media, content creation, event management, and communications.

RNN Communications is currently the CIPR NI Outstanding Small Agency of the Year and the PRCA Best Small Agency NI.

Nicola Mulligan Appointed Account Manager at RNN Communications

Nicola Mulligan has been appointed as Account Manager at RNN Communications and is responsible for managing client accounts across the North and South of Ireland. With a portfolio spanning FMCG, Retail, Hospitality and Corporate Clients, Nicola’s work with RNN will include the management and delivery of campaigns in both markets.

Nicola joins RNN Communications with five years of experience working in communications roles across the public and private sectors, and three years working as a journalist. Nicola graduated from Ulster University with a BA Hons in English and a Diploma in Journalism from the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).