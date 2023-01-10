A quick guide to The Walking Dead online slot

When watching a television series, have you ever wondered if there was another way to venture into the world on the screen, enabling you to get an extra slice of the action – even if just virtually?

Thanks to the weird and wonderful world of online Slots casino, platforms are offering players just this.

When scrolling through the virtual casino floor, you may be able to spot a few of your favourite television shows, which have been reimagined into a slot format. They allow you the chance to spin some slot reels within the setting of your favourite show.

One show that premiered its final ever season this year, The Walking Dead, is one of those television series. In fact, it’s had not one, but three online Slots created, to let the fans grab a different slice of the zombie apocalypse action.

With this being said, we wanted to venture into the hypothetical zombie apocalypse world found within the original slot game The Walking Dead, to see what it’s all about – will you join us?

The Walking Dead

If you’ve seen the show, you’ll notice that the game is set in the Alexandria settlement, and the soundtrack is what you’d expect to hear with any The Walking Dead episode. Taking up most of the screen is the game grid. This is comprised of five reels and three rows, all attached to 50 pay lines.

To get the reels and rows moving, you’ll need to place a wager between 0.10 credits and 500 credits, per spin. With each spin of the game grid, you’ll need to hope the symbols land in the perfect combination across the reels and rows to help unlock bonus rounds as well as prizes. These can all be worth a maximum of 2198x your wagering amount.

Symbols

Of course, to unlock the bonus features and prizes hidden within the slot, you’ll need to spin a winning symbol combination, using the symbols on offer:

Armoured playing card symbols J, Q, K and A.

Negan

Michonne

Daryl

Carol

Rick Grimes

A walker’s hand holding up the word ‘Wild’ – the wild of the slot

A three shield symbol – the scatter of the slot

Coins with a cash value

A key coin

A Biohazard sign coin

Wild Walkers wild reel

The symbols above all hold a value, with Rick Grimes being the highest paying character symbol, paying out up to 3x your wager.

The coins with a cash value hold the power, when six or more are spun into play, to unlock the bonus feature known as The Tower.

The key coin adds more rows when spun into play within The Tower feature. The biohazard sign coin gives you the chance to win a slice of the jackpot within The Tower feature.

The Wild Walkers wild reel appears in the free games feature.

Are you ready to stumble into the zombie world, hoping to not be spotted among the walkers as you try to unlock the prizes hidden within the reels at play?