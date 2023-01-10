Nando’s offers first-ever student discount

This month, Nando’s is giving students across Northern Ireland the chance to have their hottest January to date with the launch of its first ever Student Discount. Inviting students to trade in the books for some spice, the discount is offering an Extra-Hot 20% off between 11:30am – 5pm from Monday to Wednesday – perfect for PERi-PERi lovers who need to fuel up between classes.

Nando’s student discount

Last year saw the return of the Results Day Dash, offering students free chicken across the nation to celebrate their exam results. The launch of Nando’s Student Discount is the latest commitment from the iconic chicken chain to support its loyal student fanbase.

To access the discount, students over 16 need to sign up online from 9th January where they can redeem the 20% on their menu favourites to eat in at the Nando’s of their choice. Alongside the new student offer, Nando’s has just announced the return of the VUSA XX HOT eyewateringly-hot spice level, which heat heads can order as part of the newly launched 2023 menu.

Nando’s Student Discount is running throughout the UK and Ireland from 9th January for a limited time. For more information visit http://www.nandos.co.uk/profile/benefits/student-discount