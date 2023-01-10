Fantasy, Trust and Pixie Dust…The Neverland Menu at Six By Nico

Of course, travelling to a fantasy land is physically impossible, but the Six by Nico Belfast Neverland Menu has come close this January with a new six-course tasting menu.

The pioneering concept restaurant, located on Waring Street, has taken a magical approach to the first theme of 2023 with a menu that pays homage to J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan novel. Guests are invited to join Peter and the Lost Boys on this one-of-a-kind immersive dining adventure to Neverland. Climb aboard the Jolly Roger and play pirates with Captain Hook while chef Nico Simeone and his team sprinkle ‘pixie dust’ across their kitchen to create a magical wonderland of tantalising savoury and sweet treats.

Neverland Menu

Neverland’s six-course tasting menu highlights the timeless classic novel’s magical wonders, prepared with the most unusual ingredients and flavours, including

– Confit Chicken Ballotine, Piperade, Red Pepper Romesco, Saffron Emulsion & Tarragon Salsa Verde. Finish your meal with one of Peter Pan’s favourite dishes, BAKED MAMMEE APPLE CUSTARD, which includes Baked Salted Caramel Delice, Caramel Mousseline, Buttermilk Ice Cream, and Maple.

Andy Temple, Chief Creative Officer at Sixco Restaurant Group said; “Ruling Lost Boys and being busy in adventures, Peter Pan has been our inspiration for our first menu theme of 2023. We’ve brought together an innovative six course tasting menu inspired by the world of the classic tale. Our Neverland menu is created to be delicious, more-ish, and imaginative, and we welcome customers to enter a world of escapism – a place of magic on a plate”.

The thrilling Neverland menu is a fixed price of £37 per person, with the option of an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an extra £30 at each restaurant. Every course, as always, has both vegetarian and vegan options, as well as enchanting ‘Neverland’ themed snacks.

Diners can book a table now for ‘Neverland’. Open from; 4:30pm on Monday & Thursday, midday on Friday & Saturday and 12:30pm on Sunday on Waring Street in Belfast. To make a reservation and to book now for Six by Nico Belfast visit: www.sixbynico.co.uk/belfast

Discover the magical ‘Neverland’ food adventure from Monday 16th January – Sunday 26th February 2023 at Six by Nico Belfast.