Mini Boom In Home Improvements After Covid19

Liam Storey, owner of one Ireland’s leading fibreglass roofing installation company’s has seen a noticeable increase in homeowners focused on improving their homes. Liam shared that as lockdown was coming to an end – enquires were back to normal rates and once he and his team were able to go back to working with clients, demand has increased to their highest levels ever.

Liam confirmed “Customers are keen to improve their homes with new installations and improvements as they are spending more and more time at home. We have seen an incredible level of interest from customers all over Ireland. We have had calls from Northern Ireland, Donegal, Dublin and down to Cork. It is great to see homeowners with confidence to purchase today and to invest in upgrading their home.”

To help meet current and new customer demand – Nationwide Fibreglass are investing in their digital marketing so they can reach customers all over Ireland with ease. The Nationwide Fibreglass website was designed as the home to readily available information to our customers, stakeholders, clients and the public to find information on Nationwide Fibreglass products & services.

Nationwide Fibreglass are Ireland’s leading provider of flat roofing construction services and fibreglass products. With over 12 years of expertise in fitting fibreglass roofing systems throughout all of Ireland, Nationwide Fibreglass have led the fibreglass roofing industry in Ireland, with happy clients and customers spread through all counties across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Customers place their trust in Nationwide Fibreglass thanks to their unrivalled experience and industry expertise. They are experts in this sector, offering a broad selection of flat roofing products and services, ranging from liquid applied to single ply systems. Fibreglass are registered installers for these leading products, meaning all the work they carry out comes with certifications and guarantees. Liam continued to explain: “Installing a flat roof is an excellent decision to make – it can enhance any type of property, add protection from the elements – especially from all the rain and some sunshine we get here in Ireland. We are the fibreglass installation experts you should talk to before deciding on your next steps”. The companies expertise and professionalism is backed up by the glowing social media and Google Map reviews they have earned.

"We're proudly Ireland's leading provider of fibreglass flat roofing installation & construction services in all corners of the country. With over 12 years of experience and expertise in the fibreglass roofing industry, customers place their trust in our expertise. Over the years we have installed solutions for customers in Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Kerry, Dublin and everywhere in between! One of the most common services we have clients are around GRP roofing in Ireland – GRP means Glass Reinforced Plastic – which is a very strong, yet light material making it perfect for roofing. We get asked about fibreglass roof installation, fibreglass flat roofs – from construction, to installation and of course after care."

Through their website you will be able to find out all about their products and services and dive into a lot of information and detail on the four products they work with – DrySeal, RES-TEC, CureIt and Crystic Roof. The information is readily available to help you choose the right fibreglass roofing installation for your property.

Nationwide Fibreglass headquarters are based in Portarlington, Co. Offaly, in the heart of the Irish midlands. This central location puts them in an ideal location to work with customers in all locations across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Over the years, they’ve been proud to develop experience and expertise that is unrivalled – “We at Nationwide Fibreglass are experts in our field, offering a huge variety of flat roofing products and fibreglass flat roof construction services ranging from liquid applied to single ply systems.

We are fully-registered installers of all leading products on the market, meaning that you can work with us in the confidence that all of our work is conducted with certifications and professional guarantees”.

On the new website you will be able to read up on and discover a fast array of information on fibreglass roofs. You’ll find blogs that range from comparing fibreglass to felt, right through to how to maintain your fibreglass roof and how long fibreglass roofs last.

Visit their website for more information, or check out some of our blogs to discover some more information that might help you decide if Fibreglass roofing installations are right for you.

