5 Reasons Why London is the Best City for Business

If you are thinking about starting a new business, are looking to move your premises or you are choosing a physical location for the first time after trading online, it can be a challenge to pick the perfect spot for your company.

That being said, maybe the ideal solution is staring you right in the face.

London is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, already hosting over one million businesses with thousands more entering the capital each year.

Need more convincing?

Keep reading to discover the top five reasons why you should rent an office in London as soon as possible!

1. London is known for its diversity

Currently, London is home to more than nine million people, around half of which come from other countries around the globe.

What does this mean for your business?

In a nutshell, a culturally diverse business can provide:

Increased productivity

Enhanced innovation

Better employee engagement

Better employee skillset

Reduced turnover

If you are currently looking for the perfect office in London, you will need to first find the best London office property agents. The Workplace Company covers the entire London market, will negotiate on your behalf and will even take on your relocation for you.

2. London offers unrivalled transportation

If you want to be able to get around quickly to see clients, suppliers and manufacturers, then London is the city for you. Providing unparalleled methods of transport including the London Underground, the London Overground, electric bikes and a never ending stream of taxis, you will never again have to worry about running late for a meeting or missing an important event.

Plus, if you need to go abroad to do business, you can travel directly to popular destinations in Europe including Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

3. London is a top tourist destination

If you are looking to expand your business and attract new customers, then London offers you the perfect opportunity to do so. Currently one of the largest tourist destinations in the world, London provides you with immediate access to around 30 million new potential customers each and every year.

Worried about staying connected to your new international clients and contacts?

Don’t be. With six international airports, including London City Airport which is less than half an hour away from central London, you can easily pop on a plane and travel to your intended destination.

Alternatively, jump on the Zoom bandwagon and carry out a virtual business meeting.

4. London can help raise your business profile

For business owners that trade from other cities in the UK this can be a hard pill to swallow, but there is definitely an element of prestige when you have a London based business address. This is particularly true when it comes to international business clients.

Choosing London locations such as Westminster, Shoreditch and Soho can help boost your business profile, impress your clients, plus, they offer a wide variety of helpful resources, facilities and amenities.

5. London doesn’t have to cost the earth

Yes, the cost of renting an office in London can be more expensive than more rural areas, but that doesn’t mean that it is not affordable for you and your business. Firstly, just because your business is in London, does not automatically mean that you have to be too. You could commute to save on accommodation costs. Plus, if you choose the right property agents, you can get some pretty great deals in some of the most sought-after areas in the capital.