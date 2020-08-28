Norsemen Safety launches new website

Content marketing agency ProfileTree has announced the completion and launch of Norsemen Safety’s new website. Having assessed Norsemen Safety’s needs, ProfileTree’s development team ensured a smooth transition from a Magento Ecommerce site to WordPress to increase their SEO gains and allow for more flexibility in delivering quality content to customers.

Norsemen Safety decided to explore new opportunities for their website when they recognised the importance of the user experience journey. ProfileTree’s web development team were able to assist with Norsemen Safety’s needs and create a site that gave more focus to customer requirements. This was achieved by providing a product categories section that is seen as soon as the site is landed on, giving the site greater product visibility. While still focusing on the strength of the brand, the Norsemen Safety products are the front and centre of the site’s redesign.

An established and respected brand, Norsemen Safety is currently the United Kingdom’s largest supplier of PPE and safety equipment, as well as holding that same title for welding supplies. They service a large area including Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and mainland Great Britain.

Source: norsemensafety.co.uk

Being a trusted supplier of PPE, safety and industrial equipment, as well as work wear, Norsemen Safety has made shopping for top brands simple. They have extensive offerings of equipment from reliable brands such as 3M, Portwest, Moldex, Globus, Cofra, Roots, MSA Safety, among many others. Norsemen Safety also guarantees expert customer service by providing you with the technical knowledge as well as quality assurance in their products

Located on Sydenham Road in Belfast, Norsemen Safety offers quality PPE products and safety solutions to ensure the safety of your customers. With years of experience in the PPE industry, Norsemen Safety can offer expert advice on cut level for gloves, what respirator systems or facemasks should be acquired, and can also advise if your business would require facemasks with a MSA gas detector calibrated.

Not only specialising in safety, Norsemen Safety also includes Welder’s Choice. Welder’s Choice provides optimised safety equipment to customers throughout the United Kingdom as well as serving Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Renowned for its quality welding supplies to aid all welding needs, Welder’s Choice features an array of brands that stock only the best welding equipment. Quality manufacturers like Miller Welding, SIP, Elga, Parweld, Helvi, and Pferd host some of the incredible products on offer. Through years of experience in selling these specialised designs and products, Welder’s Choice can help you make an informed and conscious decision on what welding machine or rod is best suited for your business.

COVID-19 has altered how businesses operate and Norsemen Safety is no exception. Specialising in safety equipment, Norsemen saw the demand for their respiratory protection increase, and they welcomed new clientele to service in regards to safety products. Using cutting edge technology, Norsemen Safety sells the Moldex 3408 Valved Air Plus Pro FFP3 reusable Face Mask. This is an attractive, reusable product that comes in a box of five, and is suitable for daily operations as well as work activities.

ProfileTree is an award-winning content marketing agency based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. To discover what the power of content can do for your business, get in touch today.