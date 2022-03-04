Michelle Prentice joins RB+Chartered Accountants

Consultancy, RB+ Chartered Accountants, has appointed Michelle Prentice as a Senior Tax Manager in its Belfast office. Specialising in intricate tax projects, Michelle brings 18 years’ experience working with some of the largest organisations across Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Michelle Prentice

Prior to joining RB+ Chartered Accountants, Michelle held the position of Tax Director, with responsibility for managing Corporation Tax, Personal Tax and Payroll. Her broad expertise encompasses tax preparatory work, complex tax advice and the reorganisations of multinational companies.

In her new role, Michelle will lead all aspects of the firms’ tax advisory and planning activity.

Michelle comments, “I am delighted to be joining the Senior Management team at RB+ Chartered Accountants. It’s exciting to become part of a growing team that offers a quality, bespoke advisory service.

“I am passionate about the importance of tax planning and this newly-created advisory role will allow me to be completely flexible in my approach. I plan to spend a significant amount of time with each client and will offer tax advice tailored to their specific needs. My experience puts me in a unique position at the firm and I can’t wait to strengthen its tax offering with a strategic and well-informed approach.”

The new position will see Michelle assist clients with the implementation of share schemes, efficiently remunerate employees and enable shareholders to secure a tax efficient exit from their business

Ross Boyd, Director at RB+ Chartered Accountants, added, “After an extremely busy 2021, it was important for us to strengthen our management team with an experienced tax hire.

“The needs of our clients are constantly evolving and Michelle Prentice’s expertise in all aspects of tax, and in particular, tax planning, ensures that we are skilled, prepared and ready to offer them the very best guidance.

“At RB+ Chartered Accountants, we strive to add value and to offer the finest advisory to our wide range of clients. Michelle’s knowledge and skill set will enable us to add true value and will help our clients to secure financial benefits through UK tax incentives, across a range of areas including Inheritance Tax planning, Capital Allowances reviews, Employee Share Schemes and R&D tax credits.”