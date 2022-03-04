Marie Curie’s Daffodil Appeal returns for 2022

Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal returns this month, reminding us of the importance of access to better end of life care, as the charity aims to reach and support even more people across Northern Ireland.

With the help of partner SPAR NI, supporting the campaign this year is even easier, with the retailer’s popular Buy a Bunch to Give a Bunch initiative returning, and running until 27 March, alongside collections and daffodil pins available in-store.

Marie Curie’s Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie’s My Daffodil appeal this year aims to show just what their iconic floral symbol means to the many people across the UK who not only rely on the care provided by the charity, but to those who volunteer and work for Marie Curie too.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland says Marie Curie means a whole bunch to them; “In the five years SPAR has been partnered with Marie Curie in Northern Ireland, we have raised over £500,000 thanks to our generous shoppers and staff. We have so many team members who have shared their stories of how Marie Curie nurses were there for their family members, and how the organisation gave them invaluable support in their darkest hour.

“So, for SPAR and on behalf of all of our colleagues and supporters who have lost someone, and understand the need for compassionate end of life care in Northern Ireland, our daffodil means continuing that fundraising support throughout our communities to keep improving end of life care, to remember those loved ones and support the nurses who work quietly to provide such dignified and important care.”

SPAR NI’s Buy A Bunch to Give A Bunch initiative means that for every bunch of daffodils purchased in-store until 27 March, 20p will be donated to Marie Curie. This year, various other essential every day products will also support the Great Daffodil Appeal, with 5p from the purchase of selected SPAR brand products going to Marie Curie.

Anne Hannan, Partnership Manager at Marie Curie in NI added; “The My Daffodil campaign for the Great Daffodil Appeal this year is poignant and an accessible way for us all to remember those we have lost and those who provide care and support for loved ones and their families.

“We are encouraging the public to donate, volunteer or fundraise for Marie Curie during the Great Daffodil Appeal, and of course wear your daffodil with pride to help us achieve better end of life care for all. From the expert care given by Marie Curie nurses, through to the reassuring voices at the end of our Support Line, our services have never been needed more. It is a privilege for our nurses to be at a person’s bedside in their final hours, but we can only continue to reach those in urgent need thanks to the continued support of partners like SPAR NI, all their staff and retailers.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal Marie Curie will hold their National Day of Reflection on 23 March, which first took place in 2021. The day is an opportunity to come together and support the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic, and remember the loved ones lost.

Marie Curie is encouraging people to take a minute to reflect, and a moment to connect by wearing the daffodil pin, providing a silent connection to show that support to anyone grieving while also taking a stand for better end of life care.

Daffodils and pins are available at SPAR NI now and Buy A Bunch to Give A Bunch runs until 27 March.

For more, visit spar-ni.co.uk/marie-curie and mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil.