New Jollyes Cookstown store to be opened by Molly the Springer Spaniel

Jollyes, the Pet People, will create ten new jobs for Cookstown when their new store opens on March 12 at the town’s Sweep Road Retail Park.

The opening of the 5,000 sq ft store will take the number of Jollyes locations in Northern Ireland to 13 as the company continues its programme of expansion. The pet retailer of the year recently revealed that it is investing £325,000 in new stores and in its suppliers right across Ireland.

The Cookstown grand opening will be a day of celebration with customers encouraged to come along and use the special pet selfie booth which will be on site and the first 100 customers will get a Jollyes goody bag.

Opening the store will be special guest, Molly the Springer Spaniel who recently became famous after she survived three nights on the Mourne Mountains during Storm Franklin which battered Northern Ireland with wind speeds of up to 80mph and torrential rain.

Molly was found safe and well by a park ranger and reunited with her owner, Ricky Lyle and her story has been shared around the world by thousands of dog lovers.

As a thank you for cutting the ribbon, the loveable pooch will receive a special Jollyes hamper – and meet secret admirers Juno and Game of Thrones / Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney.

Also launching the store will be Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Paul McLean. Welcoming the opening in Cookstown, he said was pleased to see new employment being created in the town.

He said: “It is great to see ten jobs being created in Cookstown and I would like to welcome Jollyes to the district.

“I note that Jollyes does a lot of work in supporting Northern Ireland suppliers which is great to see, and I know local pet lovers will enjoy the new ranges of food, treats, toys and accessories which the new store will provide.”

Jollyes Cookstown

The Cookstown opening comes after Jollyes relocated to another new store in Newtownabbey just before Christmas. The new shop will include stock from Mackle Petfoods from County Armagh and Belfast-based Frozzys.

Laura Hadden, regional manager for Jollyes in Northern Ireland and Scotland, can’t wait to get the store open.

She said: “It’s an exciting time for Jollyes as we continue our growth across Northern Ireland. We are thrilled to be opening a new store at Sweep Road Retail Park and really looking forward to taking our place in the Cookstown community and doing what we can for the local economy.

“With almost a third of households in Northern Ireland owning a dog, according to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, and 12 per cent also owning a cat, we are a nation of pet lovers. For many people our pets helped us through the lockdowns by providing company and purpose, and at Jollyes we love helping owners care and pamper their pets.”

Jollyes, which is now Northern Ireland’s largest pet retailer, prides itself on recruiting and training staff to offer customers expert advice on caring for their pets, from diet and health to training and toys.

Jollyes Cookstown will offer everything from live animals, food, accessories, toys, pet homes, and more.

Meanwhile, Jollyes, the Pet People and its customers are answering the urgent appeal for aid for pets who, with their owners, have had to flee from war torn Ukraine.

Two dog friendly coffee shops in Belfast, Gusberts and Smokey Deli are filling lorries with critical donations for refugees in Ukraine, one for people and the other for their pets.

Jollyes are taking donations at all of their Northern Ireland stores with the public asked to donate tins of cat and dog food, bags of dry cat and dog food, coats and jumpers, leads, collars and harnesses, blankets, bedding and treats (non-perishable). In addition, Jollyes and Mackle Petfoods have also donated 5,000 tins of food to the appeal.