Bitcoin Prime Review: Is It A Scam or Legit?

Cryptocurrencies have become popular among many people around the world. Studies have shown that most people in the US had invested in coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Data shows that there are over 12,000 cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalisation of over $1.7 trillion.

There are several ways of making money in the cryptocurrency industry. First, you can buy and hold coins in the long term. This is popularly known as hodling. Second, you can decide to day trade the coins. This is where you buy and exit your trades within a short period. Third, you can stake some proof-of-stake coins.

In cryptocurrency trading, you can opt for a manual process where you open and close trades by yourself. Alternatively, you can automate the process using trading robots. In this article, we will assess one of the most popular robots in the industry and establish whether it is a legit one or a scam.

What is Bitcoin Prime?

Bitcoin Prime is a free trading robot that helps thousands of people from around the world to make money in the cryptocurrencies industry without doing any manual trading. The robot was unveiled a few years ago and has helped thousands of people generate exceptional returns that are uncorrelated to the broader market. According to its website, it has customers from around the world.

Bitcoin Prime was created by a group of software programmers who had managed to master price cycles in the cryptocurrency industry. After establishing how currencies move, they decided to create a piece of software that can achieve the success they had achieved in the market.

Although it is known as Bitcoin Prime, the robot works across the cryptocurrency market. This means that you can trade multiple coins like Ethereum, Ripple and Kadena using the platform.

Benefits of using Bitcoin Prime

There are many reasons why people opt to use robots instead of doing manual trading. First, a robot can enable a person who has limited knowledge on trading to make money. For people without trading experience, the alternative is usually to give their funds to expert traders and pay a hefty fee for the service.

Second, Bitcoin Prime ensures that traders can make money even when the market is not doing well. Ideally, the robot will initiate a buy trade when it believes that the price will rise and a sell trade when it sees some danger signs.

Third, the cryptocurrencies market is usually open 24 hours every day. This means that users of the robot will be able to make money at all times since the robot does not take a break. As such, it is possible to make money as you sleep using Bitcoin Prime.

Further, unlike other expensive trading robots, Bitcoin Prime does not charge a commission or a monthly subscription fee. Instead, the robot makes money by partnering with brokers who pay it for all referrals that it sends their way. Therefore, you will not need to pay any subscription fees.

Is Bitcoin Prime a scam?

It is not clear whether Bitcoin Prime is a scam. However, a look at its website reveals several red flags that traders should be aware of.

First, the website is made up of a landing page that provides no adequate information about the creators. Instead, it only has a form that asks your details. Therefore, by just looking at its website, it is a bit difficult to know who the founders are and where they are based.

Second, the company does not disclose clearly how they make money since Bitcoin Prime is free of charge. In an era where data has become a resource, it would be good if they mentioned how it makes money and the commissions that they take from their partners.

Third, Bitcoin Prime has also not mentioned what it does with your data since it does not have a privacy policy and terms of conditions. In an era where cybercrime is rising, it is not recommended to use a platform that has no data policy.

There are other red flags we found when looking at Bitcoin Prime. For example, the company runs a number of similar websites but with different names. This is a major issue because they don’t disclose the relationships with these other sites. Also, the website does not have contact information and social media pages.

Summary

Trading robots are excellent tools that can help you make money even when you don’t have any trading experience. They also work at any time since, unlike humans, they don’t rest. Bitcoin Prime is one of these popular robots that you can use to optimize your trading. However, as we have mentioned, there are several red flags that you need to know about when using the robot. Therefore, be careful when signing up and only risk money that you can afford to lose.