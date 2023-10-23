KDM Hire Unveils €12 Million Investment in State-of-the-Art Equipment Rental Depot to Serve Greater Dublin

KDM Hire has invested over €12 million in a new state-of-the-art equipment rental depot situated in Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, North Dublin, to better serve Dublin and nearby counties.

The new facility will initially employ over 20 personnel, indicating a positive impact on the local economy with plans for further growth.

The NI-based business has announced the opening of a new depot in a strategic location near the M50, facilitating easy access and improved service levels, ensuring efficient logistics and connectivity.

Spanning three acres, the “super depot” features indoor and outdoor storage, maintenance and repair workshops, as well as wash and pre-hire inspection areas, ensuring equipment is kept in optimal condition and meets high safety standards.

This investment demonstrates KDM Hire’s dedication to supporting Ireland’s growing needs in infrastructure, industrial, and event sectors by enhancing the availability of rental equipment.

Michael Donnelly, Managing Director at KDM Hire Ltd, “Our investment in this cutting-edge facility underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the wider community. We are excited to contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities and look forward to further expansion as we continue to serve the Irish market.”