Belmore Court & Motel Awarded Investors in People Standard

Belmore Court & Motel in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) Standard for the 6th time, showcasing its continued excellence in people management practices.

This family-owned four-star motel, which is highly rated on TripAdvisor, initiated its IIP journey in 2000 and has now achieved its sixth IIP review, affirming its adherence to leading, supporting, and improving people management aligned with the IIP framework.

Owner / Manager Terry McCartney said. “Earning Investors in People accreditation is a tremendous honour that reflects our ongoing commitment to people management excellence. Our outstanding employees are the heart of Belmore Court & Motel. We will continue to invest in their development, support their wellbeing, and cultivate an empowering culture where everyone can thrive. This achievement celebrates our superb team and motivates us all to reach even higher standards of excellence in serving our guests.”

About Belmore Court & Motel

Belmore Court & Motel is a well-established provider of four-star guest accommodation in the picturesque town of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. Renowned for its exceptional service, the Motel has remained the number one place to stay on TripAdvisor in Fermanagh for over a decade.

As a family-owned business, Belmore Court & Motel caters to a diverse customer base, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for holidaymakers, business travellers, and group accommodations. The Motel is dedicated to excellence in people management practices, as evidenced by its recent attainment of the Investors in People Standard.

Pictured left to right: Terry McCartney (Owner / Manager of Belmore Court and Motel) and Edward Salmon (Investors in People Practitioner Manager for IIP).