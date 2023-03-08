Jollyes to open eight Community Pet Clinics in Northern Ireland

Nationwide pet retailer Jollyes has confirmed it will invest £1m over the next 18 months to supercharge the provision of vet clinics, grooming parlours and other pet services in its UK stores.

This includes a significant investment into the 13 stores across Northern Ireland. From 13 March, Jollyes will introduce vet clinics across eight of its Northern Ireland stores – Ballymena, Lisburn, Lurgan, Banbridge, Newry, Newtownabbey, Belfast and Bangor.

To celebrate, Jollyes is hosting an official launch day at the Newry store on Wednesday 22 March with special guests and treats for all customers.

Jollyes Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Laura Hadden, said: “We are beyond excited to introduce the first pet clinics here in Northern Ireland.

“With the current cost of living, we understand customers are struggling with the upkeep of their pets and we hope these pet clinics will lift some of that burden with the great prices on offer.”

This Jollyes’ service expansion will reflect its commitment to extraordinary value.

Vet prescribed and administered dog and cat vaccinations in its clinics will start at just £14 and £13 for rabbits with primary course jabs for dogs and cats at £33.

Microchipping, already compulsory for dogs and expected to be extended to cats start at just £13, offering significant savings against average prices charged by formal vet practices.

Between now and the summer of 2024, Jollyes will double the number of UK stores that offer community pet clinics, double opening hours for those clinics and double the number of dog grooming locations.

To facilitate that growth, Jollyes will:

Appoint its first ever ‘Head of Services’. Colin Neave, who takes up the role moving from his existing regional manager position to focus on the expansion of Jollyes’ pet services.

Partner with Leeds-based Eville & Jones to provide in-store veterinary services from fully trained and Royal Veterinary College-accredited vets.

Appoint Adrian Ward to the Jollyes board, bringing veterinary experience to the leadership team.

Rebrand its existing and growing number of pet spas as “the Jolly Groomer”.

The expansion gets underway immediately and compliments Jollyes’ growth plans which will see it hit £100 million turnover in FY2023, employ 1,000 colleagues this year and have 100 stores within 18 months.

Existing clinics in 45 UK Jollyes stores will see opening hours expand across the week enabling greater access and convenience for shoppers.

Eville & Jones has worked with Jollyes since 2013 to provide in-store vaccination clinics and its chief executive officer Charles Hartwell was delighted at the expansion of the relationship.

“Jollyes’ investment in more community pet clinics in their UK stores is fantastic news,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time, and with eight new vet clinics set to open in Northern Ireland, I look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Jollyes and their customers.”

All Jollyes’ existing Spas will relaunch in 2023 as Jolly Groomers, committed to simple straightforward pricing for a quality groom that doesn’t cost a paw and a leg.

Customers can choose precisely what grooming service they need, so they don’t pay for ones they don’t. At the first two Jolly Groomer locations in Scunthorpe and Edinburgh Hermiston Gate, prices for a bath and brush will start at just £15.00.

In 2023 Jollyes has already opened new stores at Port Glasgow and Peterborough and in addition to its new location in Scunthorpe, plans further openings in the coming months in Warrington, Christchurch, Swindon, and Merthyr Tydfil.