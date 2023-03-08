This is not just Steak and Chips – this is M&S Steak and Chips

It’s BACK! Yes we’ve done it again! For just £10, yes TEN POUNDS, you can pick up two juicy steaks, fluffy chips AND a sauce – all at a fraction of the price of a local steak house.

We’ve really put a steak in the ground with this offer… all our steaks are matured for a minimum of 21 days – and whatever your preference, there’s a cut for you. Steak lovers can pick from a marbled Ribeye, a firm and flavoursome Rump or a tender Sirloin (spoiler – they are ALL AMAZING). The only difficulty is choosing how you want it cooked! (and if you need help our very own Tom Kerridge has some tips here)

As for the sides, we’ve really spoilt you here. You can pick up a traditional Chunky Chips or thinner Frites as part of the deal, if you’re after veg instead then we have everything from creamed spinach to layered peas, carrots, sweetcorn and broccoli. And to top it all off we’ve even included the sauce for your meal for two.

Want to take advantage of this amazing offer but not feeling overly beefy? Don’t worry – there’s also a whole rotisserie chicken on offer as well as salmon fillets, with complementary sides and sauces so you don’t have to miss out.

Explore the full M&S Steak & Chips Dine In menu below

Pick a juicy meat/fish, one side and one sauce

MAINS:

Ribeye Steak (2 in pack)

Rump Steak (2 in pack)

Sirloin Steak (2 in pack)

Rotisserie Whole Bird

Sockeye Salmon Fillets (2 in pack)

SAUCES:

Peppercorn Sauce

Diane Sauce

Bearnaise Sauce

Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Gravy

Hollandaise sauce

SIDES:

Chunky Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Frites

Buttery Mash

Green Veg Medley

Creamed Spinach

Layered Peas, Carrots, Sweetcorn and Broccoli

The Steak & Chips Dine In deal is available in M&S Foodhalls until the 15th March.

Read more about our great-value Steak & Chips Dine In here.