Mum’s the word at Fitzwilliam Hotel

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast city centre is making it all about Mum this March, and beyond, with oodles of lovely ways to treat the woman at the centre of our lives.

The hotel has some incredible bespoke packages that will show your Mum just how much she means to you, explained General Manager, Cian Landers: “We all love our mums and mother figures so what better way to show them than by treating them to one of our fabulous 5 star experiences this March. We are well known for our style, excellence of service, incredible food offering and much-loved bar so your precious mum will enjoy every second of her time with us.”

Mums who love Afternoon Tea are in for a treat as the scrumptious menu includes fabulous savoury bites and sandwiches with lashings of sweet treats, tea and coffee or maybe a glass of champagne to make the occasion even more special. The Afternoon Tea is priced at £35 per person to include a glass of prosecco or mocktail or £45 per person to include a glass of champagne. To book visit https://www.opentable.co.uk/r/afternoon-tea-at-the-fitzwilliam-hotel-belfast.

The Fitzwilliam Celebration Experience includes an overnight stay in a luxurious guestroom, a bottle of fizzy champagne, box of irresistible chocolates and a full Fitzwilliam breakfast – Mum will be pleased! Perfectly situated in the heart of Belfast, The Fitzwilliam has the bustling streets of Belfast right outside the front door, is minutes away from the best shopping districts, tourism hot spots and attractions. Plus, their neighbours, the Grand Opera House, have incredible shows all year round so we are the best place to enjoy a pre-theatre meal or after show tipple. The Celebration Experience starts from £270 total stay and the rate is per room per night and based on two people sharing.

The Girlie Getaway package starts with an Afternoon Tea experience, including a glass of prosecco each, followed by delicious savoury and sweet treats that no mum could refuse! Then in the evening stay in, stay out as an overnight is included so Mum’s the word! The Fitzwilliam’s bar has some of the best cocktails in the city and the ultra-comfy beds are like sleeping on fluffy clouds. The next morning, take your time to enjoy a full Fitzwilliam Irish Breakfast in The Restaurant. The Girlie Getaway starts from £225 total stay and the rate is per room per night and based on two people sharing.

If your Mum would like to choose which of the luxurious experiences to enjoy, then a Fitzwilliam Gift Card is the best way to ensure smiles all round.

To find out more about these deals visit https://www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/