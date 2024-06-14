Jet2.com is most punctual short-haul UK airline

Leisure airline Jet2.com has been ranked the best short-haul UK airline for punctuality, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures from UK airports by airlines that operated more than 2,500 flights in 2023.

The average delay for all these flights was 20 minutes and 42 seconds. Jet2.com outperformed this average by almost three minutes to be ranked the most punctual UK short haul airline.

Meanwhile, the data shows that many of Jet2.com’s competitors experienced average delays that were significantly longer than the overall average, and in some cases over ten minutes longer than Jet2.com’s average.

Jet2.com maintained its industry-leading position despite operating over 100,000 flights in 2023, with almost 3,000 flights a week operating during peak periods on a fleet of 119 aircraft.

In recent years, Jet2.com has been repeatedly recognised for maintaining this operational excellence, despite wider challenges facing the industry, and the company has continually invested in its award-winning operation to achieve this. This includes having a huge customer helper presence throughout its airports, self-handing at seven UK airport bases, and investing in first-class operations.

Back in 2022, Jet2.com was praised for not cancelling any flights due to staff shortages following the pandemic, during a time when some airlines were making swathes of cancellations.

This track record of operational excellence is complemented by Jet2.com’s industry-leading position when it comes to delivering VIP customer service, which is proven by the company recently winning Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We flew millions of customers away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays in 2023 and this exhaustive data shows that we outperformed our competitors when it came to getting them away on time.

“This is because we have continually invested in our world-class operation, which goes alongside the industry-leading customer service that we are famed for. From maintenance and engineering through to operations, ground handling and flight planning, every single colleague Jet2.com colleague cares passionately about doing the right thing for customers and that effort shines through in this data.

